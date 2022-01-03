UPDATE: after the release of these leaks, CD Projekt RED, or spokesman Radek Grabowski, essentially stated that the details released on 4Chan and reported by Forbes are without foundation.

This thing does not add up. Sorry, Paul. – Radek (@gamebowski) January 3, 2022

ORIGINAL NEWS: The developers of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED, have not published official announcements about the future of RPG in a long time. However, fans are waiting for the promised DLC and patch 1.5 to be released. What exactly this update contains and what the community also expects in the coming months is now revealed by an anonymous leak on 4Chan. We remember that it is simply rumor and we do not know if everything that was shared actually has a grain of truth. The leak promises a whole host of new content for Cyberpunk 2077, which will come into play as part of an expansion. There is also talk of a soft reboot of the game with the patch 1.5 and even the creation of an animated series. But let’s go in order.

According to the doubtful leak, the new generation version and the patch 1.5 will appear as a reboot with the title Cyberpunk 2077: Samurai Edition. New features in patch 1.5 include: hairdressers, a garage, improved AI, transmog, a revised loot system, and a new interface. The free DLC is expected to include four new weapons, a New Game Plus mode, new missions and apartment adjustments.

The first expansion takes place in Pacifica and is expected to include a so-called “Combat Zone”. Two gangs are arguing over sovereignty in this area. Cyberpunk is also expected to get a minigame which should be based on Gwent, including multiplayer

In addition to these details, it appears that Studio Trigger is working with CD Projekt Red on an anime called Cyberpunk 2077: Edgerunners. Finally, the developers are planning a second expansion, which is in the early stages of development and should only arrive if the first expansion is successful. Obviously, we reiterate, it is rumor: CD Projekt RED has not yet said absolutely anything about it.

