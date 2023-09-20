The gaming industry is a strange beast, but critics and audiences are even stranger. It seems that the reactions must always be exaggerated, the evaluations polarized and the discussions only decidedly heated, and recently it is happening more and more often to see the majority positions change over time, passing from one position to a totally opposite one. We saw it with No Man’s Sky, for example, or even with Sea of Thieves, received in a negative and in some cases even very harsh way, to slowly return to the good graces first of the public and then of the critics, although on this last front the situation is always complex. Considering that video games have now changed and are increasingly capable of modifying themselves over time, an evaluation based on a quick (albeit in-depth, in relation to timing) test of a product that is often destined to become something begins to make less and less sense. ‘other.
This introduces the idea that another way of evaluating games is needed and probably the old reviews on day one or before launch now make less and less sense, but this is another matter to be explored in depth perhaps another time. Today we talk about Cyberpunk 2077, who apparently also made the pilgrimage towards videogame redemption: the reviews of Phantom Liberty are enthusiastic, demonstrating the quality of the new content, but update 2.0 also brings the base game back into vogue, representing the consecration of the great support work done over the years by the team. With this, CD Projekt RED also seems to have rightfully returned among the public’s favorite teams and undoubtedly among the “darlings” of the specialized press, after having ended up under the crossfire of users and journalists for a long time.
From hell to heaven
But did he really go from total hell to heaven? Was Cyberpunk 2077 really so terrible at launch that CD Porjekt’s ostracism in that deep, dark pit from which it seemed impossible to escape was right? In fact, in the versions for last generation consoles it was probably something close to the apocalyptic descriptions made by many users, but the good basis was there and it was clearly visible, which allowed the team to reconstruct the game in an optimal way. It’s understandable that paying 60-70 or 80 euros for a game at launch that turns out to be full of bugs and problems can cause controversy, but the media pillory was perhaps excessive, also considering the refund policy that the team immediately implemented, and which also put Sony in crisis which had to remove the game from the PlayStation Store.
Perhaps we should simply learn to evaluate things with a little more calm, or at least accept that there may be intermediate positions between the masterpiece and the disaster, with consequent exaggerated praise and respective pitchforks. Curiously, it is already possible to see someone using Cyberpunk 2077 as a positive example to highlight the defects of Starfield, as if the first had not been considered a paradigm of epochal fail until a few months ago, just to make it clear how ridiculously fickle it is the common thought on video games. On the other hand, when it comes to passions it is difficult to do it rationally and this is also a positive aspect of this industry, which is driven by strong emotions and stirs up equally heated feelings.
