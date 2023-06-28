Michal Platkow-Gilewski, vice president of PR and communications at CD Projekt Red, said he believed that at the time of publishing Cyberpunk 2077 has become “fashionable not to like” the game. This quote from Gilewski comes from an interview with Gamesindustry.biz.

Gilewski takes a long time to describe the arduous journey required to improve Cyberpunk and meet fan expectations, in what it describes as an effort to “fix the relationship with our players.” However, Gilewski is still certain that the game at launch was better than the online sentiment would have you believe. In fact, he states that: “I actually think that Cyberpunk at launch was much better than how it was received, and even the first reviews were positive”.

“Then it became a thing the fact that they didn’t like it was fashionable. We went from riches to rags very quickly. That was the hardest moment. We didn’t know what was going on. We knew the game is great, that we can make it better, that we had to take the time to do it, and that we had to rebuild some things.”

“It was tough after the release, but I knew the same people were there [al lavoro]. The players are the same… we have to just fix our relationship [con loro]. The only thing we can really do is offer what we are able to do. I have a feeling we will be able to do that soon and I hope this is a fresh start for everyone.”

While I understand what Gilewski means, it’s difficult to say that the criticisms received by the game (and even more precisely by its console versions) were unfair at the time of launch. The technical problems also prompted Sony to remove Cyberpunk 2077 from the PS Store for some time, until some patches arrived that could fix the bigger problems. A choice of this type is a clear symbol of the conditions at the launch of the video game.