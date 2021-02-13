CD Projekt RED, developer of Cyberpunk and The Witcher, suffered a ransomware cyberattack with data theft that did not affect users’ private information but did manage to extract the source code that the company uses to develop its video games, known as Red Engine. According to one report, it was now sold in an auction on a popular hacking forum on the dark web.

The auction started at $ 1 million, according to Vx-underground. The auction concluded shortly after, once the hackers received a satisfactory offer, according to KELA Research.

The auction is offering source code files for Red Engine and CD Projekt Red games as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Cyberpunk 2077 Y Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales.

The objective of the ransomware was ask the company for a ransom to decrypt the files, but in the face of CD Projekt RED’s refusal, the code was put up for auction with a starting price of $ 1 million and with an option to immediate purchase of 7 million dollars.

Red, the graphics engine with which CD Projekt develops its games. Photo CD Projekt

According to the cyber intelligence firm Kela, the hackers, a group called HelloKitty already have a buyer.

This source reveals that the code of RedEngine -the technology of the study- and of several games were sold to an external offer to the forum in which the auction was held, on the condition that this data no longer be distributed or sold.

The games in question are Gwent, the free card game, Cyberpunk 2077 – on sale since December – and an unreleased version of The Witcher 3 that would be the update with ray-tracing and other improvements that are being prepared for PC and next-generation consoles.

“We are taking the necessary steps to reduce the consequences of this launch, in particular by companies that could be affected by the security breach,” the company said in the statement confirming the hack. There is no reaction in the last hours to the sale of the code.

Beyond that, buyers would also have access to a variety of documents obtained as part of the hack, including legal, HR, business, and other sensitive files.

In announcing the news of the hack to everyone, CD Projekt Red said it will not give in to their demands and pay the ransom, opting instead to warn its partners that they may be affected and work with local authorities.

Cyberpunk 2077 continues to receive patches

CD Projekt Red released the first patch for Cyberpunk 2077 a few weeks ago, due to the huge number of errors with which the game came out, for which the CEO of the company even had to give explanations:

The fix, in addition to correcting errors, improves the stability of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the two teams that suffered the most failures in game performance.

Patch 1.1 It is available for game consoles, computer and Stadia, as the company informs in an update to its website. With it, it introduces stabilization improvements both in the use of memory in systems such as navigation, artificial intelligence, the map or the interaction of people, as well as in errors related to loading saved games, the start and end of the game or the point of no return.

Cyberpunk 2077. Photo CD Projekt RED

The patch also includes specific fixes targeting the various platforms in the game. For example, on PlayStation 4 and 5, crowd performance was improved and fixes introduced for PS4 only. In the case of Xbox, memory usage was improved.

Fixed game launch crashes related to cache loading on NVIDIA graphics cards, and corrupted textures and dead zone settings on Stadia to be more responsive.

Likewise, the developer included a series of corrections with the achievements, the visual section, the user interface and the open world, as reflected in the list of improvements shared by CD Projekt Red.

The company assured that they are already working on patch 1.2, and that they will keep listening to the players to improve the game in general and correct any bugs they find.