NVIDIA has announced that on September 21, 2023 Cyberpunk 2077 And Chaos Vantage (a 3D visualization tool) will get official support for DLSS 3.5 of which they will immediately take advantage of all the advantages, including Ray Reconstruction, “a new technique based on artificial intelligence that further improves the quality of ray tracing.”

A growing technology

With and without DLSS 3.5

As you know, DLSS 3.5 is available to all GeForce RTX users and NVIDIA RTX. NVIDIA is pushing hard for the adoption of this upscaling technology based on machine learning, so much so that this week it will be present at the launch of Lies of P, Party Animals, Warhaven and Witchfire. The open beta of The First Descendant will also adopt DLSS, version 3, more precisely.

“Trained with 5x more data than DLSS 3, DLSS 3.5 recognizes different ray-tracing effects to make smarter decisions about using temporal and spatial data, while preserving high-frequency information for quality upscaling superior.” NVIDIA boasts in the announcement’s official press release.

In addition to the games mentioned, on September 26, 2023 Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will be available immediately with full ray tracing and DLSS 3.5 with Ray Reconstruction. This is the first and only expansion for the game.

Jakub Knapik the VP of Art and Global Art Director of CD Projekt Red said in this regard: “Thanks to the intelligent technology of DLSS 3.5, powered by the rendering power of artificial intelligence, it is possible to better discover the new Dogtown location of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, with sharper images, more accurate lighting and the highest possible frame rate.”