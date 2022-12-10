Cyberpunk 2077 will receive an expansion known as Phantom Liberty in 2023 and among the various contents included there is also the presence of a character created starting from the features of Idris Elba, a famous and beloved actor. An artist, however, had already “foreseen” this possibility and two years ago he created an artwork, which you can see just below, dedicated to a character he invented based on Idris Elba.

As you can see just below, the artist Kosa has published an image on ArtStationthen bounced on Reddit and recently resurfaced to coincide with the announcement.

Obviously the artist is not a time traveler and is not even able to predict the future (hopefully it is not necessary to specify it). This is a coincidence and Idris Elba is probably not the only famous actor who has been recreated in Cyberpunk 2077 version by some artist. In any case, it is one nice curiosity.

Below you can also see the trailer presented at The Game Awards 2022 where we see the “real” Idris Elba in Cyberpunk 2077, as imagined by the artists of CD Projekt RED. What do you think? Which of the two versions do you like better?

It is also possible that some modders you make an alternate version of the Idris Elba character in Phantom Liberty once the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion is available, based right on Kosa’s artwork.

We remind you that Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer has been set aside and CD Projekt RED explained why.