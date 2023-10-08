Cyberpunk 2077 sold 25 million copies faster than The Witcher 3

CD Projekt RED studio spoke about sales of the current flagship game Cyberpunk 2077. This was reported in a report for investors published on website companies.

According to representatives of the Polish studio, Cyberpunk 2077 has sold 25 million copies. Moreover, a year ago the company stated that they had sold 20 million copies. Thus, CD Projekt RED managed to distribute the game to 25 million gamers in less than three years.

By comparison, The Witcher 3, which critics call one of the best games in history, reached 20 million copies in five years. Thus, Cyberpunk 2077 is ahead of The Witcher 3 in terms of sales. At the same time, the 2015 game is the leader in unit sales – more than 50 million copies of the title have been sold over the entire period.

The studio also talked about the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty story addition, which was released a week ago. In less than seven days, the studio managed to sell three million copies of the DLC: 68 percent of sales were on PC, 19 percent on PlayStation, 13 percent on Xbox.

Earlier, CD Projekt RED announced that a full-length feature film would be made based on the Cyberpunk 2077 video game universe. The Anonymous Content studio, known for the TV series “Mr. Robot” and “True Detective,” will be responsible for the project.