CD Projekt RED has released a new hotfixes for the PC version of Cyberpunk 2077, which is now available for download for all players. Specifically, it fixes two crashes, one of which related to the final stages of the game, and changes the settings for the Dynamic Resolution when Path Tracing is active.

In addition to this, there seems to have been no other noteworthy changes, as confirmed in the notes shared on the game’s official website, which we report below:

“A hotfix for Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC! Among the various problems fixed there are also the two most frequent crashes, including the one that happened during the final mission. Furthermore, the setting for the Dynamic Resolution Scaling will effectively be unavailable when the Path Tracing is active.”

“The update will not change the game version visible in the main menu, but it may affect the mods installed.”

The hotfix follows patch 1.62 of the PC version of Cyberpunk 2077 which added the Ray Tracing Overdrive, which is a rather advanced application of the path tracing technology, which further improves the global lighting and reflections of the game, which consequently requires a configuration performing that mounts, for example, the RTX 40 series.