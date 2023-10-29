Some players have discovered a reference to the story of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in Cyberpunk 2077 , with some truly melancholy implications. Although it is a simple Easter egg, in fact the fate of the relationship between the protagonist is somehow revealed Geralt of Rivia and Yennefer of Vengerberg /> Attention, because we are about to give some previews on Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty and on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. If you don’t want to have any, don’t read any further.

The reference

The reference to The Witcher 3 was discovered by YouTuber xLetalis, who provided precise information on how to see it in the video we attached to the news. Regardless, you must have the Phantom Liberty expansion and you must side with Song So Mi (Songbird) when asked to do so (in Reed’s place). So, in The Killing Moon, the last mission, you will have to follow a road that leads away from the main objective, which leads to a room full of boxes, in which there is a shard called “Last Wish”. This is a direct allusion to the novels of Andrzej Sapkowskithe ones from which The Witcher saga was born, with a text inside that leaves no doubt about what it is quoting.

In the shard you can in fact read: “Ever since we declared our love for each other, where we could look at the whole world, I understood that nothing could separate us, except death. If you are reading this letter, it means that time has finally come. My last wish is that my ashes be taken to the Moon and scattered from the highest of peaks, while you look at the stars thinking of me.”

The shard, in addition to being decidedly melancholy, also makes it clear which side the developers of CD Projekt Red took in the eternal love clash between Triss and Yennefer, which found its conclusion in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, at the discretion of the players.