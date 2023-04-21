Intel has announced that the performance of Cyberpunk 2077 on Arc GPUs are improved by 70% thanks to the use of scaling technology XeSSintroduced by a new update.

More precisely, according to Intel, the latest Cyberpunk 2077 patch increases performance from 39 to 67 fps on GPUs Intel Arc 750, playing at 1080p, with ultra details and ray tracing set to “medium”. Of course the comparison is between the game with XeSS on and off. So 39fps is native to 1080p, while 67 is achieved thanks to scaling technology.

The graph with the improvements due to the use of XeSS

Prior to this update, Arc card owners could opt to use the technology FSR scaling by AMD. However, XeSS performs better with Arc cards, because one of its two modes relies on the GPU’s AI cores to accelerate scaling.

It should also be emphasized that the 67 fps were obtained in performance mode, the worst from the point of view of visual rendering. Specifically, in performance mode XeSS renders the game at 960×540, scaling up to 1920×1080. In quality mode, however, the rendering resolution is 1280×720.

It should also be noted that usually these technologies work best when upscaled to 4K. So using XeSS in performance mode does not give a true 1080p experience.