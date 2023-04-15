On the occasion of the launch of theupdate 1.62, Cyberpunk 2077 has been offered on all digital stores, where it can be purchased with the 50% off. The final price varies according to the platform: on PC it is €29.99, on Xbox €34.99 and €24.99 on PlayStation.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be on offer until April 23, 2023.

Update 1..62 introduced several technological innovations on PC, which we can read below as a reminder:

Path tracing: Technology preview

Added a default value for Ray tracing: Overdrive which includes Path Tracing technology. You can activate the default Ray tracing: Overdrive from Settings > Graphics > Quick Setup, or Path tracing only separately from Settings > Graphics in the Ray tracing section. To make sure Ray Tracing: Overdrive works properly on your PC, update your NVIDIA Game Ready drivers to at least version 531.41. Additionally, we’ve included an option to process single images with path tracing in photo mode for other graphics cards, with at least 8GB of VRAM, that support ray tracing. If your graphics card has more than 8GB of VRAM but the option is still unavailable, it means that you need to lower the resolution in game. Note that the higher the resolution and the less powerful the GPU, the longer it takes to create an image (from a few seconds to several minutes). You can enable Path tracing for photo mode from Settings > Graphics in the Ray tracing section.

DLAA

Addition NVIDIA DLAA, an AI-based anti-aliasing mode designed to improve image quality. DLAA requires an NVIDIA RTX graphics card. It can be enabled from Settings > Graphics in the NVIDIA DLSS section.

Intel XeSS

Added support for Intel Xe Super Sampling 1.1, an upscaling technology that uses machine learning to provide improved performance with better image quality. It can be turned on from Settings > Graphics in the Resolution Scaling section.

Benchmark improvements

Improved i benchmarks to view more information on the results screen, including PC specs, GPU driver version, and selected settings.