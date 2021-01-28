Just a week ago Cyberpunk 2077 was updated, but Cyberpunk 2077 1.11 New Update Now Available. And the truth is that it was necessary, since the previous update had introduced some errors that broke the game and prevented it from finishing it. While some players had already figured out how to get around these errors, the truth is that the experience with the game was noticeably impaired by this.
It’s clear that Cyberpunk 2077 got off to a rocky start and in many ways still suffers from many of the same issues that players have been facing since the game’s launch. However, what is equally clear is that CD Projekt Red wants to fix the game and deliver the experience players wanted. The Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.11 released today is proof of that.
They compare the improvements introduced in the update 1.1 of Cyberpunk 2077
Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.11 is now available
Early today CD Projekt Red released update 1.11 on all its platforms. The update fixes an issue with item randomization, but perhaps the most important part of the update is that it fixes the Takemura Holocall bug that has affected multiple players. For most people, the NPC didn’t say anything on the call, and thus players were unable to finish the mission, but this new update fixes this issue.
It’s nice to see that CD Projekt Red has continued to be reactive in terms of problems faced by gamers with Cyberpunk 2077. While most would say that the game is not yet in its most optimized state, the roadmap that CD Projekt Red has provided in The Terms of Cyberpunk 2077 should help the studio fix many of the current issues that the game possesses.
