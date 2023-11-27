Monday, October 30, 2023



| Updated 11/27/2023 08:36h.















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Next November 27th is Cyber ​​Monday. Like every year, this festival of technological offers comes to put the finishing touch to the Black Friday weekend, which is expected to shatter the sales figures of the last edition. Also called “Cyber ​​Monday” has already become one of the most anticipated commercial events on the calendar, especially because it is one of the last opportunities we have to get brutal discounts. on thousands of items before Christmas.

But… How and where does Cybermonday come from?

To trace the origin of this campaign we must go back to 2005, in the United States. It was then that the world’s largest retail association, the NRF (National Retail Federation), promoted the idea of ​​taking advantage of the first business day after Thanksgiving to go shopping, taking advantage of the inertia of Black Friday. In fact, during the first years it was considered that Cybermonday was nothing more than an appendix to Black Friday, although today its specialization in technological items and electronics, as well as its essentially online nature, have given it its own personality.

In Spain, Cybermonday arrived in 2012 and re-emerged strongly in 2018, establishing itself since then as one of the key dates to get the best prices for end-of-year purchases. Currently, this “Cyber ​​Monday” It is a mandatory stop for anyone who wants to give, or treat themselves, a new smartphone, a versatile tablet or a latest model screen without being in the red..

If you also want to enjoy this Cybermonday 2023 in a big way, don’t miss this selection that I have prepared for you with some of the best articles in this edition.

Samsung TV Neo QLED 65QN85C Television



We start this last day of shopping with super discounts with this 4K Smart TV with a 65″ screen so you can get ahead of Santa Claus. Now you can get the most vivid colors for your favorite series and movies and experience a complete cinema feeling at home thanks to Dolby Atmos. In addition, you can control your devices with SmartThings or play in the cloud through Gaming Hub. All this for only €999 thanks to the 57% discount.

Reolink surveillance camera pack







Have your home protected with this pack of two waterproof outdoor cameras with an intelligent vehicle and person detection system for only €96.89. You can get two 5MP Super HD cameras with a 23% discount only while this Amazon Flash offer lasts.

ROMOKE Wireless Headphones







Listen to your music wherever you want for only €14.42 and take advantage of this 52% flash offer. These Bluetooth headphones will offer you no less than 35 hours of uninterrupted operation with high-fidelity stereo sound quality. Don’t let them escape you!

1 By One Bluetooth Turntable







Vinyl has been back to stay for years, so… Why not fall for this offer with a 30% discount? You can get this record player for only €175 and two speakers included in the price so you can give that final touch to your living room. Join the Lo-Fi trend and listen to your favorite songs again for a unique price only during this Cyber ​​Monday on Amazon.

ORBEGOZO MICROWAVE







Now enjoy a wide variety of culinary possibilities with this microwave from the Orbegozo brand, model MI 2115, with a power of 700 watts and 20 liters of capacity. It has a 30-minute timer and 6 cooking levels to prepare different foods, as well as to defrost without affecting flavors or textures. Plugs directly into power and requires no installation. Its finishes are white, with elegant chrome buttons.

OPPO SMARTPHONE







Renew your mobile phone with this OPPO brand smartphone, with a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with 3D curve that works with a refresh rate of 120 hertz. It has 8 gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes of storage capacity. Its main camera is 50 megapixels and can record in 4K Ultra in night mode, with Sony IMX 766 sensor and 5-axis SLR-Level stabilizer. It has 5G connectivity and its battery charges to 100% in just 34 minutes.

SONY PLAYSTATION 5







This Cybermonday is the perfect opportunity to get a Sony PlayStation 5 at the best price. It is one of the most desired consoles currently, with a wide gallery of games that you can buy in the PlayStation Store in digital edition through your PlayStation Network account. It has an 8-core processor and an 825 gigabyte SSD. The pack includes 1 wireless controller, USB and HDMI cables, as well as a pre-installed video game: Astro’s Playroom.

TLC TELEVISION 55”







More than 1 billion colors are what you can now experience with this 55-inch QLED television from the TLC brand and a much more defined image thanks to its MEMC algorithm, which reduces the blur caused by motion. It has a 4K HDR PRO resolution with a refresh rate of 120 hertz, which combines perfectly with its Dolby Atmos sound system, with a surround effect for a cinema experience.

BTOOTOS WIRELESS HEADPHONES







These wireless headphones from the Btootos brand are the best seller in their category on Amazon, with a score of 4.6/5 stars based on more than 22,000 reviews. They connect via Bluetooth and have a noise cancellation system and HiFi stereo sound. They are designed both for sports and for use at home, with an ergonomic design, 36-hour operating autonomy and an LCD screen on the case that allows you to see the remaining battery. They are compatible with Windows, iOS and Android.