“Hello, do you know the personal training account (CPF)? »Online, someone who identifies himself as belonging to Pôle Emploi, the Ministry of Labor, or even the platform that manages the CPF, and wishes to inform you about your rights to training. You haven’t created a personal training account yet? That’s good, your interlocutor can help you. All you need to do is give him your Social Security number. Be careful, don’t do anything, this is a scam attempt! Once your identifiers have been retrieved, “bogus” language or office automation training will be offered to you, you may even be registered without your knowledge, and the amount of this training will be deducted from your CPF rights.

The crooks do not only have recourse to telephone canvassing, they multiply advertisements on social networks, send emails… For Angeline Barth, Confederal Secretary at the CGT in charge of vocational training, “these“ scams ”with identifiers highlight evidence the limits of disintermediation, this bet made by the government: employees are alone faced with an application ”. Those less comfortable with the digital tool are easy prey for crooks.

The windfall of the deadline

Since January 1, 2015, the individual right to training (DIF) has given way to the CPF and employees – and job seekers – had until December 31, 2020 to transfer the rights acquired under the DIF to their CPF, at the risk of losing them (due to the state of health emergency, this deadline has been extended until June 30, 2021). For training scammers, this deadline is a godsend. You are, in fact, encouraged to register very quickly for a training session, otherwise you risk losing your rights. In reality, you have no deadline to access the training, only to transfer your acquired rights under the DIF to your CPF.

These frauds can pay big: an improvement training in English, which amounts to a simple PDF, can thus be invoiced 3,000 euros.

“This summer, we saw on our platform reports of this type of scam: people wrote to us that they had been called by an organization that had stolen their CPF identifier,” says Jérôme Notin, general manager of cybermalveillance.gouv.fr. This public interest group, created three years ago, provides assistance to victims of cyberthreats. For the crooks, these frauds can pay big: an improvement training in English, which amounts to a simple PDF, can thus be invoiced 3000 euros.

Some 6,000 files

“Since November 2, when we created the assistance route for victims of this type of scam, we have identified 652 victims. This is, in order of importance, the fifth scam identified, ”he explains. The site www.cybermalveillance.gouv.fr details in a very clear manner the formalities to be carried out in the event of fraud at the CPF: urgent change of password, report to the platform My training account, complaint to the gendarmerie or the police.

The Caisse de Dépôts, manager of My training account, the platform for access to vocational training, was very quickly informed of the development of this type of scam: it identified 6,000 training fraud cases and litigation with around fifteen training organizations (out of the 18,000 identified), it has filed around ten complaints. Figures put into perspective by Michel Yahiel, director of pensions and solidarity at the Caisse des Dépôts. “Since the launch in November 2019 of the MonCompteFormation application, a million training sessions have been funded,” he underlines.

Faced with these scams, the organization has reinforced information for users. On the application, he is thus reminded to never communicate his identifiers by telephone. “There is no official canvassing concerning the CPF,” he recalls. The security of the application has been reinforced, identification is done via the FranceConnect device. “It’s an extremely powerful additional guarantee,” he says with satisfaction. Good news, for all the victims of these scammers at the CPF, they have not lost their rights to training. “The user is never penalized. If you have given your identifiers and your CPF has been debited for several hundred euros, you will be restored to your rights, ”reassures Michel Yahiel.