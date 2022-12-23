If an update is no longer available for your smartphone, you can continue to use it, but in this case, the risk of hacking your smartphone increases. About it December 23 “Prime” said Sergey Kuzmenko, senior specialist of the Center for Digital Expertise of Roskachestvo for testing digital products.

“There will be no gaps in it (smartphone. – Ed.). You can use such a gadget, but for simple tasks – calls, SMS, and it is better to remove valuable data and banking from it, ”the expert said.

According to him, all old smartphone models sooner or later cease to be supported by updates. The only difference is how long manufacturers will release updates for a particular gadget. Today, the practice of supporting rather old devices for a long time is not yet very common, the expert concluded.

In November, the head of the Gem4me platform development team, Vahe Zakaryan, said that it was possible to suspect the presence of spyware on a smartphone by a number of non-obvious signs. These are, in particular, overheating of the smartphone, an increase in the amount of Internet traffic consumed and fast discharge.

At the same time, he emphasized that the mentioned problems may indicate a banal breakdown of the device, however, if they arise for no apparent reason, it is worth considering.