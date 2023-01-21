Director of the Competence Center for Information Security “T1 Integration” Viktor Gulevich on January 21 told what data a smartphone collects about its owner

In conversation with the agency “Prime” he explained that smartphone applications break down all the information they receive into categories, such as photos and videos – date of shooting, location of shooting, actors, and so on.

“In the age of the cloud, it is impossible to guarantee that all this data remains only on the smartphone. On the contrary, analysis and categorization, such as face recognition in photographs, requires cloud computing. That is, the data goes to one cloud or another, and what happens to them there, in addition to analysis for your purposes, is unknown to you, ”said Gulevich.

According to the expert, the need for constant analysis of user data arose due to the development of artificial intelligence (AI) and neural networks. Currently, they can apply shadows to 3D objects as they are processed, recover lost video and photo data from a picture or video, and simulate communication with a real person.

“But such progress in the field of artificial intelligence would not have happened without large amounts of data. AI needs to be trained, and this requires real data that only real living people have – you and me, ”explained Gulevich.

The expert said that many creators of applications for smartphones and PCs use user data and train AI based on it. Information that is obtained in legal and relatively legal ways is stored in the cloud of one or another developer. In this case, they are potentially vulnerable to internal and external attackers. Therefore, everything that is stored on uncontrolled resources can sooner or later be published and cause harm, Gulevich emphasized.

In this regard, the expert recommended following the basic security rules in the information space – do not download little-known applications, carefully monitor the level of access that applications ask for during installation, and restrict access to the Internet to applications that do not need this access. On personal computers, using a firewall technology barrier, you can restrict access to the Network to any applications that do not need it for your purposes.

Gulevich also advises not to skip user agreements by immediately checking the box. According to him, only reading the end user agreement of the services you use can minimize possible harm.

In addition, the specialist recalled that in the modern world it is impossible to fully protect yourself if you do not limit yourself in many of the IT benefits of civilization.

Earlier, on January 19, information security experts from ThreatFabric warned that a new Hook virus for Android smartphones had appeared on the Web. Penetrating into the phone, it transfers user data to the operator and establishes full control over the device.