The forensic report on cyber espionage on Catalan leaders, politicians, activists and journalists from the pro-independence environment, prepared by Citizen Lab, a Canadian private laboratory, suggests who could be behind this surveillance but without pointing the fingers at anyone.

Among the document’s conclusions is the use of two spy programs, Candiru and Pegasus, both of Israeli origin. The second is from the NSO Group and is sold “exclusively” to governments. “While we do not currently attribute this operation to specific government entities, circumstantial evidence suggests a strong nexus with the Government of Spain, including the nature of the victims and objectives, the timing, and the fact that Spain is reported to be a client. of the NSO Group”, collect the researchers.

The seriousness of the case, adds the report released last week, “clearly” forces an official investigation to determine the responsible party -it is known that the program was bought by the CNI-, “how the hacking of mobile phones was authorized, what framework law was in place and what judicial control was applied, the true scale of the operation, the uses to which the material was put, and how the hacked data was handled, including to whom this information was provided.”

According to the center, the case is notable due to the “unbridled” nature of cyberespionage activities, which has affected the largest number of people (at least 65) of any investigations the institute led by political scientist Ron Deibert has conducted before. “Whether the Spanish government is responsible for this case raises urgent questions about whether there is adequate oversight over the country’s intelligence and security agencies, as well as whether there is a robust legal framework that authorities must follow to undertake any hacking activity.”

Formally, the operations of Spain’s security agencies (CNI) are supervised by a Supreme Court judge. However, the report concludes, “it is difficult to conceive how a properly functioning oversight mechanism allowed extensive and indiscriminate and, in some cases, reckless” cyberespionage by numerous Catalan officials.