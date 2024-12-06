On November 28, Schneider Electric celebrated the CyberDay 2024an event that brought together experts in technology, sustainability and cybersecurity. This forum offered a comprehensive perspective on how digitalization and innovation are shaping a more efficient and environmentally responsible future.

The event began with the presentation of Samuel Acevescybersecurity leader for Mexico and Central America at Schneider Electric, who highlighted the importance of making the invisible visible. Through connectivity tools, it showed how data becomes key information to optimize resources and reduce environmental impact.

Subsequently, a panel of two experts from the firm, moderated by Aceves himself, delved into cybersecurity, a crucial topic in a hyperconnected world. He explained how Schneider Electric protects critical infrastructures through advanced analytics and digital solutions, guaranteeing continuity and security.

The intervention of Andrea Arias captivated the audience by relating sustainability to personal experiences and concrete examples. From smart agriculture in Spain to digital cities like Barcelona, ​​he highlighted how data transforms daily life and helps make more responsible decisions.

In addition to the presentations, attendees enjoyed interactive activities that showed Schneider Electric’s technological solutions in action, reinforcing the crucial role of digitalization in sectors such as energy and industry. The venue, impeccably chosen for the occasion, offered the ideal environment to connect ideas and generate collaborations.

CyberDay 2024 It was not only a space to share knowledge, but a tangible demonstration of how technological innovation can be the key to solving the most pressing global challenges.