On November 27th, Inspark in Plaza Carso in CDMX became the epicenter of digital innovation during CyberDay 2024, One touch away from digitalization. Organized by Schneider Electric, the event brought together technology experts and business leaders to discuss the challenges and opportunities posed by digital transformation in Mexico, with a focus on cybersecurity, sustainability and artificial intelligence.

OT Cybersecurity: the invisible but essential pillar of industrial digital transformation

‘Making the invisible visible’ was the focus of Samuel Aceves in his presentation on digitalization and sustainability, showing how connectivity drives energy efficiency.CNCC

In the context of digital transformation, the cybersecurity It is not just a necessity, but a strategic component that determines the success of any technological initiative. During CyberDay 2024, Samuel Aceves, cybersecurity leader for Mexico and Central America at Schneider Electrichighlighted how this discipline has evolved to become an indispensable pillar for the sustainability and operational efficiency of companies. Today its strategic focus covers OT (Operational Technology) cybersecurity, focused on the protection of essential industrial operations and processes for sectors such as energy, food and manufacturing.

During his talk at CyberDay 2024Aceves addressed this issue from an operational perspective, noting that “the challenge is no longer just to protect the IT infrastructure, but to guarantee the continuity and resilience of production processes through robust cybersecurity in operations.”

Aceves highlighted that, although the 98% of industrial companies seek to optimize their efficiency through digital technologies, many face critical barriers: 46% have not yet adopted advanced solutions for fear of cyberattacks. This data shows that OT cybersecurity is key not only to protect data, but also to ensure sustainability and avoid paralysis in critical operations.

From consumers to prosumers: a new energy paradigm and its risks

In the energy sector, digital transformation has given way to two-way networks where consumers also produce their own energy, becoming prosumers. This phenomenon, driven by solar panels and wind generators, has created a more complex environment that relies on advanced OT cybersecurity.

Aceves explained that this dynamic generates new challenges. Now, not only must plant operations be guaranteed, but also decentralized energy sources must be integrated under regulatory standards such as the Grid Code, avoiding negative impacts on the electrical ecosystem. “OT cybersecurity not only protects control systems, but also ensures that energy production and distribution are safe, efficient and sustainable,” he emphasized.

The cost of cybercrime and the importance of a robust strategy

The exponential growth of connected devices, which will reach 75.4 billion by 2025, also increases attack surfaces. Aceves stressed that, despite the promise of the IoT, between 60% and 73% of the data generated by these devices is not being used, which not only implies a waste of resources, but also increases vulnerabilities against the cybercrime, which could become the third largest economy in the world with a cost of $10.5 trillion dollars in 2025.

Given this, Schneider Electric is committed to comprehensive solutions that combine predictive analysis, secure IoT and proactive risk management. The company emphasizes that OT cybersecurity is not only a protection tool, but an enabler of sustainability and operational efficiency.

Building a resilient future with OT cybersecurity

Samuel Aceves’ talk at CyberDay 2024 made it clear that, at the intersection of digital transformation and sustainability, OT cybersecurity plays a crucial role. Its approach transcends data protection to become the gatekeeper of critical operations, ensuring that every step towards a greener, more efficient future is protected against the threats of an increasingly digitalized world.

Artificial intelligence at the service of companies

Enrique Cortés Rello during his presentationCNCC

The future of artificial intelligence (AI) took center stage during the talk Enrique Cortes Rellodirector of the Artificial Intelligence Hub at Tec de Monterrey. In today’s business ecosystem, artificial intelligence (AI) has ceased to be an exotic concept and has become a fundamental strategic tool. Cortés Rello, in his presentation during the event, offered a practical and in-depth vision of how AI is used to both defend and attack in the field of cybersecurity and how it is intertwined with other technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT). .