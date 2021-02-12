The cybercriminals who attacked CD Projekt RED servers they have fulfilled their threat Y have published the source code online from one of his games, Gwent, the card game of The Witcher. Later, they have sold to the highest bidder the source code of Cyberpunk 2077.

CD Projekt RED’s response to the extortion received after the Ransomware attack surprised in technological and cybersecurity media. The video game company behind titles like Cyberpunk 2077 not only refused to pay Rather, it immediately acknowledged the security incident and issued the “ransom” note, a typical extortion of these types of attacks, left by hackers.

The response was brave and transparent. And even more valuable considering the company’s current problems with the failed launch of its latest game: Cyberpunk 2077. Of course, it had its risks and consequences that are already taking place.

The attackers not only encrypted files from the company’s servers as in a typical Ransomware attack, but they also stole internal company information and, what can be more serious, source code of previous games and others of next release in development.

Source codes uncovered: problems for CD Projekt RED

A file named “CDProject Leak # 1” was posted on a popular piracy site and uploaded to the MEGA hosting service. allegedly included the source code for the video game Gwent. A “readme” file was included in the package indicating that further leaks will occur.

Based on the metadata, it appears that the hacking and specifically the leakage or transfer of data to the storage service occurred last Saturday, after CD Projekt RED flatly refused to pay the extortion.

From what is known so far, the attackers have stolen the source code of The witcher 3, next-gen builds Witcher 3 RTX, Cyberpunk 2077 Y Thronebreaker, as well as private company documents.

One of the pirates had assured in the same forum that on the 11th they would begin to sell the codes of these games to the highest bidder, in an auction that in order to participate they require 0.1 BTC (around 4,500 dollars). According to some sources the source code of Cyberpunk 2077 It would have already been sold for a very high price.

CD Projekt RED has been brave and an example for the industry not to feed the ‘beast’ Ransomware has become, but it can run into serious problems depending on where the source codes for its next developments end up.