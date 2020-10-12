A computer displays the launch image of the 2019 Amazon Prime Day website. NurPhoto /

The arrival of Amazon Prime Day, which this year is celebrated on October 13 and 14, also means more attempts at cyberattacks, as happens with every event that involves an increase in online traffic. One of the most common resources of cybercriminals is to adapt attacks to what is happening at all times. In the same way that when the income statement campaign arrives, they send emails pretending to be the Tax Agency, criminals take advantage of the increase in sales that occurs these days to try to steal the data of buyers by falsifying web pages or sending malicious messages.

During the last edition of its Prime Day, Amazon sold more than 175 million products and exceeded 2,000 million dollars in turnover, according to the technology giant, very tempting figures for cybercriminals, who try to intercept some of those purchases to keep the money. Taking into account that the threat is growing these days, researchers from the cybersecurity company Check Point have carried out a study on the activity related to this date and have discovered that in the last month the registered domains containing the data have doubled. words “Amazon” or “Prime”, of which 20% are malicious.

Aware of the widespread interest of consumers in these types of offers and the large volume of information that is generated, cybercriminals register domains similar to those of users’ trust marks to deceive them and obtain personal information such as bank credentials. This method, known as phishingIt’s simple: the victim receives an email or text message impersonating a recognized brand, offering a very succulent discount and inviting them to click on an attached link. By doing so, you are redirected to a fake website (but that seems real) to steal your data, although some kind of computer virus may also start downloading to your computer.

“We are detecting a very significant increase in the number of these types of domains that mimic Amazon taking advantage of Prime Day,” explains Omer Dembinsky, director of data intelligence at Check Point. “It is crucial to be aware that cybercriminals are also preparing for these days, so a click on the wrong link can put our personal information at risk and even lead to economic losses,” he warns.

Before launching into offers, it is important that users check the domain for spelling errors. If Amaz0n appears instead of Amazon, or the extension is .co and not .com, it is a sign that you are accessing a site that tries to imitate the original web. In this case, you never have to carry out any transaction or enter personal data. It is also important to check that the website follows the security protocol. To find out, a padlock must appear before the URL and start with https.

Check Point experts also recommend sharing as little data as possible. “To make purchases online, it is not necessary to provide data such as the date of birth or the social security number. If you are on a website about to buy and they ask for this information, distrust immediately and do not give it, surely a criminal is on the other side of the screen waiting to obtain information about you, “they explain from the company.

These tips are used to navigate safely at any time. To buy, more specifically, it is advisable to be wary of exorbitant offers. “If they offer you an 80% discount on the latest smartphone model, and it is also a personalized offer with a very limited time, then it is not a bargain, but a hoax.” And preferably use credit cards: debit cards are linked to the bank account, so the risk is much greater in the event that a cybercriminal gets our data.

The recommendation par excellence of cybersecurity experts is always to avoid public Wi-Fi networks. It is especially important not to use them to make purchases: they are not protected and a cybercriminal could intercept the web traffic between your device and the page to obtain all your personal and banking information, passwords and payment details.

