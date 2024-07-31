The Cyber ​​Security Council stressed the need for users to protect their photos and videos online or on social media, noting that they may be personal, but if the wrong person accesses them, their owner may be exposed to many cyber threats.

He warned of four potential cyber consequences and risks that result from personal content reaching cybercriminals: First, the individual is exposed to cyberbullying and harassment, through the use of his photos or videos to harass or defame him online. Second, identity theft, as cybercriminals can exploit personal information in individuals’ photos and videos to steal their identities. Third, exposure to blackmail and threats, as sensitive content can be used to blackmail or threaten its owner.

Fourth: The threat of cybersecurity, as the theft of private photos and video files leads to major security risks on a personal and professional level.

The Council called for maintaining the security of personal content and protecting privacy, noting that “personal photos contain hidden secrets, and it is important to protect them from theft.”

He warned that valuable information could be extracted from an individual’s photos and videos, and then exploited by cybercriminals.

He explained that the data includes age, gender, location data, biometric data, job title, medical details, and individual identifiers.

The Cybersecurity Council also recommended following four practices to protect sensitive documents and personal information online: keeping paper documents in safe places, using strong passwords and updating them regularly, using encryption to secure digital documents, and avoiding sharing sensitive documents online.

The Cyber ​​Security Council stated, via its official account on the “X” website, that Apple recently issued emergency security updates for Apple devices’ operating systems to address security vulnerabilities, recommending updating Apple devices’ operating systems to the latest version from the company.

It is worth noting that the Cyber ​​Security Council has succeeded, through cooperation with all national institutions, and the establishment of international cyber partnerships and exercises, in enhancing the cyber culture in the UAE community at the level of institutions and individuals, by launching several national initiatives, including the “Cyber ​​Pulse” initiative, which targets all segments of society, and works to spread the culture of cyber security in the UAE community, in line with the digital transformation in all sectors.

The Council, in cooperation with a number of national entities and institutions, launched an awareness campaign with the aim of enhancing cybersecurity in the UAE community, urging entities in the public and private sectors to participate in enhancing awareness of the importance of cybersecurity, which contributes to achieving digital security and reducing cyber risks.

