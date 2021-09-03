Drafting

The IT security company ESET warned of a text message circulating through WhatsApp with the intention of stealing data of users con the supposed delivery of 9 thousand pesos for the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the La Comer store.

In a statement, the company in charge of protecting data reported the criminals seek to collect information, download applications or subscribe to traditional messaging services, better known as SMS.

East model of deception that circulates through social networks is a common practice in social networks, where cash gifts, free products are offered, in addition to requesting contacts from acquaintances or trust who have previously been victims or future affected.

“We analyzed a new malicious campaign targeting users in Mexico that spreads through WhatsApp using as a decoy a theme that we have seen repeatedly over the last few years: the supposed celebration of the anniversary of well-known brands or companies, “the firm highlighted.

Regarding this problem, the self-service store reported in a statement that it only carries out promotions through its official channels.

“Some indications that in these situations allow us to identify at a glance that it is a fraudulent message they are: the presence of spelling and / or grammatical errors in the text, links with domains that do not correspond to the legitimate addresses of the impersonated brands and a common modus operandi associated with surveys and contests, “added ESET.

