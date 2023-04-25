Contrary to what you might think, cybercriminals do not usually choose the people they attack with their scams and other cybercriminal practices, but rather do so random.

Surely you have ever heard the saying that says “the one who covers a lot, hangs little”, however, in the world of criminals of social networks, apps and the Internet in general, that does not apply.

In fact, one company made it clear that criminals who use digital media to get away with it do so randomly, in 90% of casesthat is, if you get one of these scams, it is most likely that the cybercriminal does not even know who you are.

“90% of the attacks are opportunistic, random (…) that is why this affects any part of the world. They do not attack us because it is us, they attack because they have had the opportunity to attack us,” he remarked Carlos Araujocybersecurity expert.

In this sense, the director of the division of Sermicro Group Cybersecurityrevealed that the vast majority of cybercriminals are not even in the same country as their victims, as it revealed that most of these are located in China, Russia, North Korea and Iran.

“There is someone sitting in their office in China, Russia, Iran or North Korea – where three-quarters of the world’s attacks come from – who by sending that email finds an opportunity to earn money if the message is clicked “, detailed Araújo during his participation in the colloquium “2023: odyssey of cyberspace”.

For his part, the expert pointed out that one of the types of cyber-scams most used by these criminals are emails that have web links or files attached which when pressed direct to a command and control web page that takes control of the device from which it was accessed.

“The criminals, who are the ones that execute most of the random attacks, are criminals who work 9 to 5 on the information of some email addresses that they are trying to attack,” he said.