AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 07/29/2024 – 11:14

UN member countries are meeting from Monday (29) to conclude an international treaty to combat online crime, criticized by both human rights defenders and large technology companies for its potential use for excessive surveillance.

This future “United Nations Convention against Cybercrime” was an initiative of Russia. In 2017, Moscow sent a letter to the UN Secretary-General with a draft treaty.

Two years later, despite opposition, especially from the United States and European countries, the UN General Assembly created an intergovernmental committee to draft the treaty.

After seven rounds of negotiations, criticism is mounting against the draft text that will be submitted for approval by member states at the end of this two-week meeting in New York.

While the latest version “contains some advantages,” the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights “is concerned about significant shortcomings (and) many clauses that do not comply with international human rights standards.”

“These shortcomings are especially troubling in the context of the already widespread use of cybercrime laws in some jurisdictions to excessively restrict freedom of expression, target dissenting voices and arbitrarily interfere with the privacy and anonymity of communications,” the UN body wrote in a document sent to delegations.

The draft text aims to “combat cybercrime more effectively” and strengthen international cooperation in this area, citing in particular child pornography and money laundering.

But critics say the scope is much broader, according to its subtitle “crimes committed through information and communication systems.”

The text could oblige authorities in signatory countries to “facilitate investigations related to homosexuality, criticism of the government, investigative journalism, participation in demonstrations or reporting irregularities, as long as the crime is punishable by four years in prison or more, according to the legislation of the requesting country”, denounced Tirana Hassan, executive director of the NGO Human Rights Watch.

– “Global surveillance” –

“Make no mistake, the treaty presented to the UN for adoption is not a treaty against cybercrime at all. It looks more like a global surveillance treaty,” he told reporters.

Although it is an unusual alliance, this stance is shared by big tech companies like Microsoft, which advocates “no deal is better than a bad deal.”

Nick Ashton-Hart, who leads the Cybersecurity Tech Accord delegation, which brings together more than 100 companies in the sector, told AFP that “most countries, particularly developing countries, need more cooperation on cybercrime”.

For him, this could be done through the Budapest Convention on Cybercrime, of the European Council, and the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime.

If there are no substantial improvements, the Cybersecurity Tech Accord will ask countries not to sign or ratify the treaty.

“Democratic states can expect opposition from the private sector, along the same lines as civil society, if there is ratification at the national level,” he warned.

Russia defended the text.

“Excessive attention to the provisions of the convention on human rights will be a significant obstacle to international cooperation and will block cooperation between the law enforcement agencies of states,” wrote the Russian delegation, which accuses the West of using the issue to “politicize the debates.”