Cybercrime | Genesis Market was closed in a big operation – krp gave legal aid to the United States

More than a hundred arrests were made in attacks by the authorities in different parts of the world.

Online Genesis Market, a marketplace for stolen usernames, was shut down last week in an international operation led by the FBI and the Dutch police.

A total of authorities from 17 countries participated in the investigation, including the Finnish Central Criminal Police (krp), according to Europol in the bulletin.

KRP has provided legal assistance to the United States in connection with the operation upon request, according to KRP’s communication to STT. KRP does not comment further on the matter.

Europol characterizes Genesis Market as one of the most dangerous marketplaces that have sold stolen usernames to hackers.

More than two million people’s digital identities were listed for sale on Genesis Market when the site was shut down on Tuesday last week.

119 arrests were made in attacks by the authorities around the world.

United States Department of Justice by Genesis Market advertised and sold stolen usernames for e.g. e-mails, bank accounts and social media. Usernames had been stolen from malware-infected computers from around the world.