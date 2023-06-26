Cybercrime | British man who hacked high-profile Twitter accounts as part of Bitcoin scam jailed

Joseph O’Connor was sentenced to five years in prison for cyber crimes.

From Liverpool native Joseph O’Connor hijacked more than 130 Twitter accounts in July 2020. Among the hijacked accounts were those of the current US president Joe Bidenof the former president Barack Obama’s and a billionaire Elon Musk’s account.

O’Connor, 24, pleaded guilty to hacking in June, the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC tells.

Last Friday, O’Connor was sentenced to five years in prison for cyber crimes.

He was also ordered to forfeit almost $800,000 in the judgment, the US Department of Justice said in a statement.

O’Connor’s the hack was part of a major Bitcoin scam. The scam created tweets asking people to send Bitcoins to an account that promised to double their money.

The hackers called a small number of Twitter employees and told a believable story to get them to hand over their internal login information. The credentials gave the hackers access to Twitter’s management tools.

As a result of the fraud, an estimated 350 million Twitter users saw tweets on the platform that came from the official accounts of the platform’s biggest users. In addition to the previously mentioned names, these users included, among others, Apple, Uber, Kanye West and Bill Gates.

Thousands of people were duped into believing that the promised cryptocurrency bribes were real in the scam.

O’Connor, who used the moniker Plugwalk Joe in the scam, was extradited from Spain to the United States in April and pleaded guilty to hacking charges in June. The maximum possible prison sentence for the charges was a total of more than 70 years.

Three other men have also been charged in connection with the same scam. My US citizens Graham Clark pleaded guilty to fraud in 2021.

In a statement, the US Deputy Attorney General described O’Connor’s actions as “egregious and malicious” and said he “harassed, threatened and blackmailed his victims causing significant emotional harm”.

The US Department of Justice said O’Connor also admitted to other crimes, including hacking a high-profile Tiktok account and stalking a minor.