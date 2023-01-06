Cybercrime continues to grow unstoppably in Spain. Between January and November 2022, 266,531 crimes committed over the internet were reported, according to the latest data available in the Crime Statistical System (SEC) of the Ministry of the Interior to which EL PAÍS has had access and which includes the infractions known to all the police forces except the Ertzaintza and the Mossos d’Esquadra. This figure represents 22% more than in the same period of the previous year, when 217,127 were committed; and 31% compared to the first 11 months of 2020, the year in which 202,081 were recorded, both conditioned by the pandemic and confinements. If compared to 2019, just before the health crisis and when, like now, there were no movement restrictions, the increase is 82%, a percentage that rises to 440% if compared to 2016, when criminal offenses committed by cybercriminals were 60,469. At that time, only one in 23 known crimes occurred on or through the Internet. Now they represent one in six.

“We have transferred our entire life to the network. Shopping, work, leisure and personal relationships are increasingly taking place in cyberspace and this is logically reflected in crime”. The person who speaks like this is Elvira Tejada, prosecutor of the Computer Crime Chamber for 15 years, for whom this trend “is inevitable” and predicts that it will continue to grow. This increase is even more striking if one takes into account the evolution in those same years of what is known as conventional crime, which has stagnated. In fact, cybercrime has gone from representing 10% of all known crimes to around 17% in just four years.

Among the eight criminal types of cybercrime that the Interior statistics collect, computer fraud is the one that accumulates the most cases by far. Thus, between January and November 2022, 234,598 (88%) were recorded, which makes it the second most common crime in Spain, only behind thefts and surpassing other conventional crimes such as robberies in addresses. Phishing (creation of web pages similar to the real ones of a company or bank to deceive their clients), smishing (sending fraudulent SMS messages), vishing (phone calls to obtain confidential information with which to later loot bank accounts) or spoofing (electronic identity theft) have become, in fact, police terminology to which citizens are beginning to get used to force. Especially at Christmas, Black Friday or Valentine’s Day, when online purchases skyrocket and cybercrime multiplies its activity.

A good account of this is the email address [email protected]ía.es that the Central Cybercrime Unit of the National Police launched years ago for citizens to notify any incident they suffer online. “We went from an average of 50 messages a day the rest of the year to more than double on these dates,” explains Inspector Beatriz Gómez Hermosilla, head of the Business Fraud group of this unit. This police specialist admits, however, that both these communications and the official statistics only reflect a part of real cybercrime and that the number of cases that are never reported, which in police jargon is known as a “black figure”, is very high. “When the amount defrauded is small or, simply, it remains tentative, the victims do not report it,” she points out. Lieutenant Colonel Juan Sotomayor, head of the Department against Cybercrime of the Civil Guard, goes a step further and estimates that 70% of cyber-scams never come to the attention of the police.

It was this group from the Central Operating Unit (UCO) that, in June 2019, arrested Jordi. AF, aka lupine, a 23-year-old from Leon who is still considered the greatest cyber-swindler in the history of Spain. He was capable of depositing more than 300,000 euros in a single month with his scams and, when he was arrested, he had allegedly begun preparations to carry out a million-euro heist taking advantage of the Black Friday internet commercial campaign of November of that year. Sotomayor points out that, precisely, the rise of these crimes is linked to their “high economic profitability”, the increasingly lower cost of the computer equipment necessary to commit them and the reduced risk for their perpetrators. “They can sit quietly in one country committing crimes, while their victims are in another, they launder the money in a third party and keep it in a fourth,” he adds, before acknowledging that this extraordinarily complicates the investigations and leaves a high percentage of these crimes unpunished. crimes. The high command points out that three factors have contributed to the latter: the forums and chat of the so-called “dark internet” or dark web, where cybercrime groups contact without hindrance to collaborate; the possibility of surfing the net anonymously and cryptocurrencies, which have become the preferred payment method to move funds without leaving a trace. “All of this has created an ideal environment for crime,” she concludes.

Tejada delves into this idea of ​​impunity and recalls that, in 2021, the Prosecutor’s Office initiated 17,969 legal proceedings for cyber-scams, while that same year only 2,282 finally filed an indictment. “These investigations are much more difficult than those of conventional crime because the network itself offers anonymization mechanisms and a transnational dimension that makes it very complex to identify the perpetrators,” she adds. However, Tejada is convinced that “it can be fought against.” To do this, she is committed, on the one hand, to advancing international regulations and agreements between countries that allow for increased cooperation that does not always occur. But also for “increasing in Spain the personnel dedicated to these investigations, their training and providing them with sufficient means that allow, for example, monitoring the traceability of cryptocurrencies.” Lieutenant Colonel Sotomayor also advocates reinforcing police teams: “Similar structures in terms of troops and means should be created to those that, for example, have the units that fight against drug trafficking,” he points out, before adding that it would also favor investigations ” having specialized judges in the National Court dedicated exclusively to instructing major cybercrime cases”.

Hate crimes and child pornography

Although cyber-scams are the most common crime online, the prosecutor insists on the need to focus on other crimes such as attacks on the computer systems of companies and banks, and, above all, those in which the damage to the victims goes beyond the economic, such as hate crimes, digital gender violence and, above all, the production and dissemination of child pornography, which does not always reflect the statistics. In fact, Interior was only aware of 1,461 “sexual crimes” on the network in the first 11 months of last year, including those committed against adults. This type of crime has, however, a much higher rate of clarification. Thus, the prosecutor’s office opened 777 legal proceedings for child pornography in 2021 and that same year formalized 368 indictments. “The problem in these crimes is not impunity, but the lack of complaints,” she adds.

To the question of what they would advise citizens so that they do not become victims, the answers of the three experts are similar. Prosecutor Tejada asks them to “transfer to the network the same precautions that they take in physical life. Just as we do not put a sign on the door of our houses saying that we are going to be away on vacation for 15 days, let us not publicly expose this information on our social networks”. For inspector Gómez Hermosilla, we must “be very careful with the information we share. If we don’t leave our ID to anyone on the street, why do we happily send images of it on the internet to the first person who asks us for it? Lieutenant Colonel Sotomayor sums it up as “having common sense also when we surf the net”, although he adds that when a cybercrime is suffered, it is not enough to complain and one must “report, report, report”.