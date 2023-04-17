The Japanese development studio CyberConnect2 gave notice of closure of his Montreal studiofounded less than ten years ago, i.e. in 2016. The studio, which was mainly involved in technological development, will close at the end of July 2023.

We read the message with the announcement:

“It is with great sadness that we announce the closure of the Montreal studio of CyberConnect2. We have made the difficult decision to close all operations effective at the end of July 2023.

We want to express our sincere gratitude to all our employees and partners in educational institutions, administrative offices and the entire video game industry in Montreal.

Since the studio’s founding in 2016 and going into business in 2017, the Montreal studio has led CyberConnect2 on a creative adventure in developing cutting-edge tools and techniques used to create video games.

CyberConnect2 will continue to grow and build on the experiences gained in Montreal. Thank you for your understanding and we trust you to continue to support and guide us.”

CyberConnect2 is a developer best known for making video games based on manga and anime. Among the most famous stand out Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and Demon Slayer.