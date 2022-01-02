Through a new official video in Japanese language, CyberConnect2 revealed that a new game, of which for now we know absolutely nothing.

The information was shared by PS360HD2 via Twitter, which translated the company’s Japanese video. The CEO of CyberConnect2 has unfortunately not revealed any details regarding this new video game: he only said that the announcement will be in February 2022.

That said, we believe CyberConnect2 will once again work on a game based on an anime successfull. Recall that CyberConnect2 is the author of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles, Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Eye of Heaven and more. It has long been synonymous with anime-based tie-ins.

At the same time, the team is also working on two games. Cecile (PC, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One) and Tokyo Ogre Gate (PC, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One). They are both long-running action games that have been lost track of. In theory, the announcement should not be related to these two titles, as it is referred to as a “new game”.