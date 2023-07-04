CyberConnect2 will open a new studio a osaka in the spring of 2024as announced by the CEO of the company, Hiroshi Matsuyamain a video message announcing changes in the corporate structure, new and improved work environments and changes to the employee bonus system.

The two already existing Fukuoka and Tokyo studios are themed “spirit” And “connections”, while the new studio in Osaka will be dedicated to “performance”. Let’s see below the video message of Matsuyama.

Source: CyberConnect2 Street Gematsu