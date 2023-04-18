CyberConnect2 Montreal StudioCanadian subsidiary of the Japanese developer CyberConnect2will close at the end of the month July 2023, as announced by the company. The study was inaugurated in December 2016. Below is the message regarding the closure.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the closure of the CyberConnect2 Montreal Studio. We have made the difficult decision to cease operations effective the end of July 2023.

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all of our dedicated staff and partners in educational institutions, administrative offices, and the entire gaming industry in Montreal.

Since founding the studio in 2016 and launching the business in 2017, the Montreal Studio has led CyberConnect2 on a creative journey of developing cutting-edge tools and techniques used in game creation.

CyberConnect2 will continue to grow and move forward thanks to the experiences gained in Montreal. We thank you for your understanding and look forward to your continued support and guidance.”

Source: CyberConnect2 Street Gematsu