As the VII Health and Lifestyle Study of AEGON points out, 53.2% of people in Spain self -diagnose Making internet consultations. Currently as well as a lot of general information is available globally and websites related to health issues are the most consulted. This obsession to address health problems from the network and through mobiles and computers is what is called Cybercondy.

The medical body magazine Almanzor Aguinaga Asenjo Define cybercondition as the involvement of “experience anxiety after looking for medical information and address health problems through the Internet. It originates as a behavior that seeks the feeling of security, however, it has a repetitive and excessive character, which leads to worsen concerns. ”

It can also be defined as an excessive and repetitive search behavior of information on health issues, motivated and driven by anxiety suffered by the subject. The user believes that information is a relief, however, anxiety is amplified and causes very unhealthy behavioral results. This behavior is not a pleasant activity, because it is associated with distressing sensations.

Cybercond would “have been called by some authors as a devastating obsession. The term is etymologically derived from the words ‘cyber’ e ‘hypochondría’, which suggests that It is a form of hypochondria related to the use of digital media“

What are the risks?

The main risk of cybercondizing is for users to develop distrust of the doctor and greater probability of self -medication.

Confused information can generate unnecessary fears and suspicions of imprecise diagnosesalso, people who obtain an internet response can develop anxiety and depression (there is the possibility that they do not recognize reliable sources).

Cybercondurus consists of four dimensions :

Search for information on medical issues in a repetitive and excessive way: Users consult many pages on the same health issue and compare them to obtain answers. Increase in negative affective reaction: Anxiety and anguish. This implies that the search generates negative affective states. Compulsion: It involves affectation and interruption of life and daily activities. The unconscious motivation that promotes all these behaviors is the search, without success, of reduce and reduce anxiety They suffer.





60.5% of Spaniards are cybercondriac

In recent years, IMQ health channel He has affirmed that “every day it is more common Searches that have the most that have to do with healthy lifestyles (54.2%); diseases (52.1%); their symptoms (50.9%) or their Remedies (47%) “.

“What a priori is not so normal is to make those searches obsessively in an attempt to reaffirm that the symptoms that are have, or rather they believe they have, they must necessarily be a serious illness.”

“It is calculated, however, that Between 3% and 5% of the Internet population is affected by this new phenomenon That has come to be called cybercondnd, or, what is the same, digital hypochondría. “





Digital tools to combat cybercondics

Semrush Blog indicates that “Websites must be created to help users. Specifically, the page must meet the planned purpose, but that intention must also be centered on the user. ”

John Mueller (Google spokesman) was linked to a Central Blog for Webmasters which stood out for providing “the best possible user experience” to get better classifications. This strategy defends the laser approach to the algorithm and make its site fit what the algorithm wants.

But what does it have to do with cybercondy? The content of the pages must have a user -centered purpose to benefit them in some waythat is, they do not have to generate fear or anxiety. To remedy this situation, there are two tools that undertake to fight against unreliable information.





YMYL: harmful information



The ‘your money or your life’ content (YMyL) is the type of information that, if presented incorrect, false or misleading, could directly affect to happiness, health, safety or financial stability of the reader.

If you create a YMYL page with bad advice or bad information, you could affect people’s lives and sustenance. Semrush Blog states that “Google takes this content very, very seriously“, taking into account that the issues that constitute YMYL are:

Current news and events on topics such as business, science, politics and technology.

Issues related to government, law and civic education (vote, social services, legal matters, government agencies, etc.).

Financial advice on taxes, retirement, investments, loans, etc.

Purchasing information.

Medical tips, information about medicines, hospitals, urgencies, etc. .

. Information about people of a certain ethnicity, race, religion, nationality, sexuality, etc.

“Google says that quality evaluators should use their judgment to determine if a page qualifies as Ymyl content,” says Semrush Blog.





EAT: Determine quality

EAT (Expertise, Authoritativeness, Trustworthiness) is a essential factor to determine the quality of the page. Once it is determined that a page has a beneficial purpose, its EAT level is carefully considered in terms of whether the content is YMyL.

Pages containing Ymyl information They must have specialized experience behind themsuch as medical council, journalistic news articles and information pages on scientific topics, among others.

To create high quality content on Google you have to observe three keys :

Each page must have a purpose that must be met to benefit the user.

Websites need proper experience.

The pages Ymyl need the highest possible EAT. These pages may have a direct impact on the life, livelihood or happiness of the reader.

Semrush Blog states that “Google standards constantly change. This is because user search expectations also change constantly, and Google needs to keep up to date to stay relevant. “

