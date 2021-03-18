Cyberbullying According to a NATO report, the Finnish government has been subjected to widespread cyberbullying – Marin: “Yes, women lead the government. Get over it ”

According to the report, the Finnish female-dominated government has been the target of widespread cyberbullying. Harassment has included sexist and sexually charged language, among other things.

“Incompetent, inexperienced, Sokos cashier, girl, girl board, lipstick board, tights board, intimidation, hate speech, painting. ”

“Yes, women lead the government. Get over it. ”

I saw the prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) commented on a recent report by Stratcom COE, NATO’s Strategic Communications Center of Expertise, on Thursday.

One of the authors of the report, a researcher Rolf Fredheim, described the amount of harassment as “shocking” when presenting the results of the report.

About ten percent of all investigated Twitter messages sent directly to ministers were classified as harassment.

“The five most targeted ministers – all women – were persecuted in a crushing manner and with hostile harassment that attacked their values, degraded their decision-making skills and questioned their ability to lead,” the report says.

The study was proposed to Stratcom by the Prime Minister’s Office Juha Sipilän (middle) period, said the Director of Communications Päivi Anttikoski On Twitter. Initially, the intention was to investigate whether there are coordinated advocacy campaigns on social media that target the Finnish state or, for example, elections. According to Anttikoski, no such coordinated action was found, but the authors of the study drew their attention to the offensive speech.

Material The report has been compiled from Finnish-language Twitter between March and July last year.

Female politicians were more harassed than men and, in addition, harassment was sexually colored.

“Gender-based harassment was used to criticize and delegitimize women in ministerial positions, regardless of the political issue at hand, whether it is government corona policy, immigration or action in the EU,” the report states.

Although the amount of offensive communication has been widespread, the material examined did not reveal any direct threats of physical violence, according to the report.

The report also states that behind the communication seem to be largely the right people, not automated or coordinated accounts.

To politicians cyberbullying has also come to the fore, for example, ordered by the Government and published in 2019 in the report.

According to it, a third of municipal decision-makers have been the subject of hate speech because of their work. Two-thirds of policymakers estimate that hate speech has increased in recent years.

Of the municipal decision-makers who experienced hate speech, 28 per cent said that their desire to participate in decision-making had decreased, which can be considered a phenomenon that undermines democracy.

Appendix 18.3. at 5 pm: Supplemented with Anttikoski’s description of the research background.