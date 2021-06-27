A student tests a brain-machine interface at the University of Ulster Niall Carson – PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

In the not so distant future, when taxis fly and machines go to war alone, we can expect that our interactions with digital devices will take place in new ways. This is what Elon Musk hopes, who has invested 100 million dollars in Neuralink with the intention of creating an implant that acts as an interface between the machines and our very neurons. And the mogul is not alone: ​​Facebook bought for $ 500 million and $ 1 billion in neurotechnology company CTRL Labs, which pursues similar goals.

The competition is on and those who aspire to win it announce us science fiction functions, such as controlling objects with the mind or converting our thoughts directly into text, and new therapies for mental and neurological diseases. But the researchers caution that we can’t bridge the gap between our heads and the digital world and hope that the advantages are the only ones that will cross. These interfaces will take the war against cybercrime to a new battlefield in which, in addition to our most intimate data, our physical integrity will be at stake.

More information

“We could have brain damage, involuntary movements, memory loss … We could be generating damage that could even be irreparable if it is done continuously,” says Sergio López, a researcher at the University of Murcia. The expert has spent four years exploring these threats together with Alberto Huertas and Gregorio Martínez, part of the investigation group Cyber ​​Data Lab, from the University of Murcia. The three form a pioneering team. “This is a field with a lot of potential but little traveled,” summarizes López.

But the threats they study are not yet to come. They don’t start with the arrival of implants like the one Neuralink is developing, they are here. We can already use helmets that act as interfaces between our neural activity and other devices and allow us, for example, to control prosthetic limbs such as a robotic arm or an exoskeleton. An attack on a system like these could affect the integrity of the device and render it useless or compromise sensitive information, if the data they are collecting is stolen and processed. In healthcare, where these technologies are used in neurostimulation therapies to treat diseases such as Parkinson’s, the damage caused if someone altered the established voltages would be much greater.

Visitors to a Chinese tech expo control drone cars with brain machine interfaces China News Service / VCG via Getty Images

But the previous ones pale in the face of the potential impact of a cyberattack launched on an invasive interface. “The difference is the resolution. What a non-invasive helmet has are electrodes that measure the electric field that is produced when large populations of neurons interact ”, explains Huertas.

The researcher compares this scenario with what we would hear at the top of a football stadium: we would be able to hear the shouting and even identify what is being said in some cases, but we could not identify who is speaking. In contrast to this, devices such as the one proposed by Musk, classified as invasive because it requires surgery to install, promise a much higher resolution, allowing the activity of small groups of neurons or even individual neurons to be monitored.

“The potential is brutal. But cybersecurity needs to be studied in depth, ”emphasizes Martínez, who is convinced that this area will reveal a vulnerability that was not within the reach of the most aggressive cyberattacks. “What happens if an attacker is able to know what your feelings, your sensations or your thoughts are?” Huertas wonders.

Who has the skills to carry out such an assault? As the researchers explain, launching an attack from a computer perspective could be within the reach of the classic cybercriminal. “For example, intercepting communications between the device and the mobile or computer to which it is connected,” says López. Once this is done, the attacker could also modify that information or disable the connection.

When it comes to more sophisticated attacks, which try to intervene in the way in which these systems stimulate neurons looking for a specific impact, the necessary knowledge goes beyond computing. “An attacker could play with those parameters without much knowledge and, in other words, make a mess. But someone with knowledge can cause much more impact at the brain level, ”adds López.

In protecting an environment as delicate as the human brain, there are also challenges unrelated to traditional cybersecurity. “These devices have quite a few limitations in terms of hardware Y software”Huertas advances. On the one hand, being connected to other machines, such as computers or mobiles, makes them inherit any vulnerability from these. On the other, its computing capacity is occupied with tasks other than those of establishing protection barriers. “On a computer you can put an antivirus or establish a series of systems that control and analyze what is happening. But these devices are made with specific capabilities to perform specific functions. We cannot put something like an antivirus, ”explains López. Added to this is the constant evolution of threats and the inherent difficulties of updating the program of a device that is buried in our brains.

“In technology what you usually do is check that something works and then make it safe. I believe that the interfaces are following this path and for me it is a basic error ”, warns Martínez, who calls for the collaboration of experts in neurology and computer science to advance in the search for solutions. “A company is a business and cybersecurity does not sell until you have the problem,” says Huertas. All in all, the three researchers trust that in parallel with the generalization of the use of these devices, awareness of the need for protection will grow. “It is very bad news for the discipline that there are few people working on this,” concludes Martínez.

You can follow EL PAÍS TECNOLOGÍA at Facebook Y Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.