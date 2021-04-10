In Vietnam, the country’s cybersecurity center prevented several cyber attacks that were carried out on government websites. This is reported on April 10 by the local newspaper. VN Exrpess…

It is clarified that the cyber attacks in March 2021 were attempted by the hacker group Cycldek, which, as it is assumed in the center of cybersecurity of Vietnam, is connected with China. The hackers planned to penetrate not only the computer systems of Vietnam, but also Thailand and other Asian countries.

The country’s authorities, having received information about the cyberattacks, instructed Vietnamese providers to block the list of IP addresses in order to prevent the attack. As a result, the cybersecurity center managed to prevent the threat.

Cycldek is a hacker group that specializes in attacks against the defense, energy and government sectors. The hackers are targeting the countries of Southeast Asia. For the first time, they started talking about hackers of this group in 2010.

Earlier, on March 28, it was reported that a cyberattack on a local TV channel was recorded in Australia, as well as a possible hackers’ hacking of the postal system of the country’s parliament.

Earlier, on March 26, the newspaper Der Spiegel reported that in Germany, seven members of the Bundestag and 31 members of regional parliaments were hacked. The publication states that the Ghostwriter group is behind this attack.