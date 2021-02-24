Google, Dropbox or Adidas They lead the ranking of the most impersonated brands in 2020 in order to deceive users, a trend that increased due to the pandemic and the need to work and shop remotely.

The IBM Security X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2021 explains how cyber attacks evolved in 2020 caused by cybercriminals who tried to take advantage of the socio-economic, business and political challenges unprecedented caused by the pandemic.

According to the report, cyberattacks against the healthcare, manufacturing and energy sectors doubled from the previous year. The attacks were targeted at organizations that could not afford to stop their activity, due to the risk of disrupting medical efforts or supply chains.

In fact, the manufacturing and energy industries were the sectors most attacked in 2020, only behind the financial and insurance sectors.

Adidas was the seventh most supplanted brand in 2020. Photo: AFP.

In this context, it is worth noting the increase of almost 50% of vulnerabilities in industrial control systems (ICS), on which the manufacturing industry and energy depend to a great extent.

Impersonation of well-known brands

The pandemic has increased teleworking and distance education, and also purchases through digital stores, and in this context, brands that have offered collaboration tools such as Google, Dropbox and Microsoft, or eCommerce brands such as Amazon and PayPal They were in the top 10 of the most impersonated brands in 2020.

YouTube and FacebookThe ones that consumers turned to the most for information last year also top the list.

But the report focuses on Adidas, which debuted as the seventh most supplanted brand in 2020, probably as a result of the demand for their Yeezy and Superstar sneaker models.

Dropbox, the cloud file repository, also appears among the brands impersonated in 2020.

In the case of Adidas, from IBM Security point out that cybercriminals tried to take advantage of consumers to take those who were looking for the popular sneakers to malicious websites designed to look like legitimate shopping pages.

The purpose was to carry out scams, steal banking information, collect passwords or infect victims’ devices with malware.

The report also includes the increased use of malicious programs for the open source operating system, Linux.

Specifically, it shows a 40 percent increase in computer virus families (malware) Linux-related threats in the last year, according to Intezer, and a 500 percent increase in the Go-written threat in the first six months of 2020.

The company notes that cybercriminals appear to be accelerating a migration to malware Linux that can easily run on various platforms, including cloud environments.

On the other hand, it is also collected that the ransomware – the malware that encrypts computers and asks for payment in exchange for releasing the information – was the cause of nearly one in four attacks responded to by X-Force in 2020, with attacks evolving to include double-extortion tactics.

Using this model, Sodinokibi – the group of ransomware Most popular in 2020- it had a very profitable year, according to IBM. The group made a conservative estimate of more than $ 123 million in the past year, meaning that roughly two-thirds of its victims paid a ransom, according to the report.

SL