The name in English makes it clear what it is: “ransomware”, that is, “rescue” combined with the term malware, which is software that harms or gains access authority to a computer. And this type of cybercrime usually stays in the shadows precisely because it indicates that a company got down on its knees, paid the ransom. So far. Veeam, a leading American company in backup solutions and modern data protection – which this week promoted its annual user conference, VeeamON 2022 – hired an independent market research company to unravel precisely this issue.

Vanson Bourne spoke to 1,000 IT leaders about the impact of ransomware on their environments and got the staggering number on ransomware: 76% of organizations admit to paying ransomware criminals. This means that digital gangs know that they have a field where victims, corporate, are vulnerable, despite digital security care.

Of that number, 72% of organizations said they experienced partial or full attacks on their backup repositories, dramatically impacting their ability to recover data without paying the ransom. This cut of research commissioned by Veeam is precisely its workspace, as 80% of successful attacks targeted known vulnerabilities also targeted companies’ backups – if you have your backup secured, protected, just restore it and there is no reason to pay a ransom for this type of “theft”.

“Paying cybercriminals to restore data is not a data protection strategy,” says Danny Allan, CTO at Veeam. “There is no guarantee of data recovery, the risks of reputational damage and loss of customer trust are high, and most importantly, this fuels a self-fulfilling prophecy that criminal activity pays.” According to the survey, 1/3 of companies pay the requested ransom, but do not recover the data. In the great cyber-trap, how do you know if payment guarantees recovery? In the real world the answer will always be “no guarantee, spin the Russian roulette drum”.

In the survey percentage graph, so 52% paid and got the data, 24% paid and didn’t do well, and 19% didn’t pay and got the data back. “Despite the pervasive and unavoidable threat of ransomware, the narrative that companies are powerless in the face of it is not true,” adds Allan. For him, the education of employees, ensuring that they practice impeccable digital hygiene, regular testing of security protocols and detailed plans for business continuity in the face of possible crime is what will guarantee a more effective strategy against criminals.

Digital security companies know the most common weak points in companies, which is users in the company’s production environment clicking on malicious links, or visiting unsafe websites or even interacting with the infamous phishing emails, which are advertisements. that simulate the ones you use, such as a bank collecting your personal information.

In more technological language, removing “an organization’s recovery lifecycle” is a popular attack strategy, as it increases the likelihood that victims will have no choice but to pay the ransom, according to Veeam. The only shield against this scenario is having at least one so-called “immutable layer” or “air-gapped” within the data protection framework — which 95% of survey respondents said they have now. Yes, if you are a business owner it is time to ask the IT sector if they are covered in this aspect.