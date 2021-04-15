A.The American government expelled ten Russian diplomats in retaliation for a hacker attack attributed to Moscow. The White House said on Thursday that there are five employees of Russian intelligence services among the diplomats from the representation in Washington. In addition, several people and organizations are subject to sanctions. American banks will also be banned from trading in new Russian national debt, which will be issued from mid-June, the White House said.

Six Russian technology companies that support Moscow’s secret services are subject to sanctions. In addition, 32 people and organizations would be sanctioned who tried to influence the American elections at Moscow’s behest, said the White House.

Eight other people or companies, in consultation with allies, including the European Union, would be sanctioned for Russia’s continued occupation of Crimea. The transatlantic community stands united on Ukraine and calls on Russia to stop the recent troop deployment along the border and to stop its aggressive rhetoric.

Biden proposes meetings to Putin

The national security advisor of the American President Joe Biden Jake Sullivan had said immediately before in an interview with the broadcaster CNN that it was a matter of “delivering a meaningful and credible answer, but not of allowing the situation to escalate”. These are “appropriate” measures to defend American interests, he said. The United States and Russia, despite their differences, could work together on various issues, including disarmament issues, and have a “stable and predictable relationship,” Sullivan said. “We can find a course that doesn’t create a cycle of confrontation,” Sullivan told CNN.

The sanctions are supposed to be retaliation for a massive hacker attack on government departments, agencies and companies in the United States, which American security agencies suspect Russia is behind. The attackers had gained access to the networks using maintenance software from SolarWinds, which was used in many places, and had remained undetected for months. The case, which became known in December, was an embarrassing setback for American security services.

The American government is also taking action on a bounty allegedly offered by Russia to American soldiers in Afghanistan. The White House said that these sanctions would only be communicated through military and diplomatic channels and through the secret services.

Biden had proposed a meeting to Putin in Tuesday’s conversation. Sullivan said that offer was still open. Biden is of the opinion that the relationship between the two countries is in a “very difficult situation in which we are faced with the risk of a downward spiral,” Sullivan told CNN. Therefore, Biden and Putin should meet to discuss the differences together and outline a way forward.