The pandemic altered work environments and promoted remote work, validating it as an excellent solution to continue with the activity. After the health tsunami, the performance of remote professional tasks is established. According to the report The Future of Hybrid Workpublished by the analyst Gallup, 91% of employees prefer to work from home rather than go to the office.

To carry out teleworking successfully, it is essential to have a robust, reliable and, above all, secure computer. Hybrid work favors the change of location, which increases the risk of suffering mishaps (an accidental fall, for example) and being the target of cyberattacks (when connecting from anywhere). Contrary to popular belief, cybercriminals not only come in in teams through software; the hardware is also exposed.

Dynabook, Toshiba’s heir company, offers a range of products that perform masterfully in this digital ecosystem. The laptops of the Portégé and Tecra series respond to the demands of those who, within the professional market, seek excellence. Orders are adjusted to what the client needs and deliveries are guaranteed from the first unit.

100% Japanese DNA

Dynabook’s motto is to offer industry-leading levels of quality, security and reliability. The Japanese engineering company designs and manufactures all laptops in its own facilities. “The level of control is maximum throughout the development process: it goes from the selection of components and quality assessments in the design stage, to quality control in the production stage,” explains Maite Ramos, General Manager Iberia by Dynabook.

Maite Ramos, CEO of Dynabook Iberia

The manufacturer also manufactures the Binary Input Output System (BIOS) of its computers, something unusual in the sector. “This specifically offers a security engine that includes a 50-digit password, different levels of BIOS access by user, custom management tools, and the ability to specify changes to BIOS passwords only after identity verification from us. This additional level of security allows working remotely with an extra layer of security against unwanted manipulation by third parties”, clarifies Ramos.

Equipment shielded from cyberattacks

According to a study by Cybersecurity Ventures, cybercrime will move eight trillion euros in 2023. Contextualized globally, we would be talking about the third largest economy, after the United States and China. Reducing the impact of digital criminals is a big effort for companies and governments.

Our extra level of security allows you to work remotely with an extra layer of security against unwanted tampering by third parties Maite Ramos, CEO of Dynabook Iberia

The gateway for cybercriminals is always the weakest link in the supply chain. Unsecured network protocols or poorly protected servers are often the vulnerable points for malicious tools to be inserted. Besides of software, the hardware it can be brittle. Saving on protection can be really expensive.

“We know from experience that if a CIO saves $10 on a device and then the project fails due to failures or security, they have a very serious problem. The global costs for cybercrime keep rising and having a provider of hardware with high quality standards, it helps companies to negotiate their cyber insurance at a lower price. Our devices are competitive and have the best value for money on the market”, Ramos points out.

Unsurpassed reliability

Solidity is another characteristic of Dynabook laptops: they never break down. It is something to take into account when working miles from the office without a physical computer support. The published failure rate (a figure not provided by competitors) is 0.11%, five times less than other manufacturers. In the unlikely event that the computer fails while under warranty, the company offers free repair and a refund of the amount of the computer.

Rugged yet lightweight, the Portégé and Tecra series notebooks have all the features needed to work in a variety of hybrid environments.

The feedback of the client leaves no room for doubt. “Our teams have better acceptance every day. The Tecra and Portégé ranges have increased their sales, demonstrating that reliability, security and portability continue to be the most valued features by professionals at the time of purchase. Both are ideal companions for working in highly varied hybrid environments. For example, the Portégé family, with its magnesium alloy chassis, offers the highest strength and lowest weight. The Portégé X40L is the lightest 14″ Intel® Evo laptop on the market (1.05Kg)”, concludes Ramos.