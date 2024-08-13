NEW YORK. The political-technological idyll between Elon Musk and Donald Trump has been ruined – it seems – by a cyber attack of still unclear origin. The long-awaited interview on X by the Tesla boss with the former president of the United States, which was supposed to start at 8 pm local time, 2 am in Italy, was held hostage by technical problems, which made it impossible for a large number of users to access the live streaming. After eighteen minutes, Musk explained that the platform (which he owns) was undergoing a “massive” denial-of-service (DDOS) attack, an act of piracy with criminal relevance that involves flooding a site with data to overwhelm it and put it out of action. The stalemate lasted for the next half hour, putting at risk the success of the interview, which only began at 8:42 pm (2:42 am in Italy). The conversation with Donald Trump on X will be done with a “reduced number of listeners” and then “we will post the full audio immediately afterwards”, Musk announces again on X, denouncing the work of the alleged hackers. It is not excluded that the authors could be activists from Anonymous who had already targeted Trump’s campaign. On the occasion of this “digital meeting”, the tycoon had returned to publish posts on the platform, after a year of absence.

Ironically, even during the launch of the candidacy for the Republican Party primaries of the governor of Florida Ron DeSantis, which took place in May 2023, the platform had been targeted by cyber attacks that had caused it to almost flop. Another unexpected event on which Trump had raged: “Wow! DeSantis’ launch on TWITTER is a DISASTER!” Trump had written on his Truth Social network. “His entire campaign will be a disaster. Watch.” The event had begun with technical problems that, according to Musk, were due to the overloading of the servers due to the high number of people connected to the live broadcast. De Santis then withdrew from the electoral race after the first rounds of the primaries, giving his endorsement to Trump.

Resuming the interview, which lasted just over two hours, Trump tried to avoid the general embarrassment by engaging in an informal conversation with his sparring partner, during which he relaunched a series of proposals to be implemented “as soon as possible” in the event (practically certain in his opinion) that he wins a second term in the White House. Starting with the hobbyhorse with which he aims to galvanize the most hard-core Republican electorate, namely the fight against immigration. “Other countries take all their bad guys, all their unproductive people and send them to ours. If the Democrats win, “50-60 million people from all over the world will come. We are overwhelmed.” from migrants “already today. With me we will have the largest deportation in our history”.

He was also harsh in his tone on international crises, on the very night when, according to Western intelligence, Iran was supposed to retaliate against Israel after the opposite attack on July 31. “We risk the Third World War”said the tycoon, finding firm support in his interviewer. “I think people underestimate the risk,” Musk concluded. The billionaire and the former American president emphasized the need to have a US leader who appears tough and is able to intimidate. And still on the subject of foreign policy, the former commander in chief recalled having warned Putin “not to attack Kiev”, reiterating that if he had been in the White House, Ukraine would not have been invaded and Israel would not have been attacked. Trump then returned to the idea of ​​an Iron Dome for the United States. The topic of military spending contributions from European partners could not be missed: The EU “takes advantage of us” in trade” and “we defend them with NATO: it should pay as much as we do for Ukraine”.

On the domestic front, the Republican presidential candidate emphatically explained that he intends to close the Ministry of Education, and delegate the management of the subject to individual American states. “Not all of them will do well, but I’m sure that at least 35 will do a great job.” Here too, the same line was taken with the Tesla boss who proposed to Trump a commission on American spending and said he would be happy to help. “You should win for the good of the country,” Musk told Trump, calling Democratic candidate Kamala Harris not a moderate but a leftist. Trump said he agreed with him: “She’s a radical from San Francisco, she’s further left than Bernie Sanders: she’s going to be worse” than Joe Biden. Finally, two curiosities must be highlighted. The first was the announcement of Trump’s return to the site of the attack: “I will return” to Butler, Pennsylvania, in October, he said in response to the first question that concerned the attempted assassination of the tycoon. The second is the unusual solidarity expressed towards the president of the United States: “I’m not a fan of Joe Biden, who is the worst president in history. But what they did to him was a coup d’état.”

Beyond the content, all more or less already read, and some flashes given during the “strange interview”, the protagonist of yesterday’s live broadcast was precisely the attack that caused the delay before and the restriction to a high number of users. An unexpected event that ruined what should have been the beginning of the tycoon’s counterattack after having suffered the shock wave of the Harris-Waltz hurricane. A “scenic coup” with which Trump hoped to rise in the approval of voters and in fundraising, but which risks turning into an assist for the Democrats and their presidential ticket. Moreover, a week from the Chicago Convention. A boomerang risk that could be told in the next few hours by the polls.