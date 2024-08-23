Phishers exploit various occasions and holidays to carry out fraud operations on others and steal their personal and banking data and information, by promoting fake offers and fake links, using various methods of deception and social engineering.

For its part, the Cyber ​​Security Council warned against phishing attempts through fake, exaggerated offers, noting that phishers use urgent language in their fraudulent messages that urge quick action, and access suspicious links that include various phrases and messages, such as the message “Warning.. Golden opportunity.. Back to school trips with prices starting from 95 dirhams.. Hurry up and book”, or messages requesting email confirmation and upgrading to continue receiving messages, files, etc.

He pointed out that individuals may receive unwanted emails from unknown senders, warning of phishing messages for personal accounts via electronic games, calling on individuals to be careful and avoid fake offers.

He warned that phishing messages could put gaming accounts at risk, as cybercriminals use deceptive emails to steal personal data, noting that in 2023, fake offers targeted players, leading to account hacking and data theft.

The Cyber ​​Security Council called on individuals to protect their personal accounts from phishing, offering several tips, including downloading electronic games only from official stores, avoiding exaggerated offers, and verifying website addresses before logging in.

The Council stressed the importance of verifying the identity of the sender, avoiding clicking on suspicious links, and activating multi-factor authentication to protect against electronic fraud.

The Cyber ​​Security Council confirmed that email is an effective means of communication, but it is also one of the most targeted means by cybercriminals, calling on individuals to be careful and attentive, and to protect themselves by taking preventive and safety measures and guidelines from electronic fraud, and to report any suspicious messages.

The Council warned against suspicious messages that reach individuals via e-mail, as they can be detected by a number of signs, including paying attention to spelling errors, a tone of insistence, and exaggerated emotional messages.

The Council’s advice includes checking and examining the sender’s data before opening any email, especially unusual messages, enhancing account security by using strong passwords and ensuring that they are updated regularly, notifying relevant authorities such as the mail service provider of suspicious messages if they are noticed, avoiding sharing personal or financial information and data via email, not clicking or entering untrusted links, and not ignoring warning signs by paying attention to spelling errors, insistent tone, and emotional messages.

The council’s advice included being wary of exaggerated offers, such as imaginary deals, paying attention to brand elements, as unclear logos or images may indicate a scam, checking the company’s official social media channels, and verifying the identity of callers before answering calls.

