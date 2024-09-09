Today the video games They are one of the biggest trends in the world, as the number of different types of titles increases, the number of players who spend time using the computer increases, especially when it comes to online releases. However, this also brings with it cyber threats, including bot attacks on random users, a problem that is becoming increasingly bigger.

A new report made by the company Akamai reveals a worrying rise in cyberthreats, with bot requests growing by 391% between Q1 2023 and the same period in 2024. The year 2024 kicked off with a record 147 billion bot requests in just one month, highlighting the growing risk faced by both game developers and players.

Threats are not limited to bots, as distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks have also shown an alarming 94% increase. North America experienced over 170 billion of these attacks, ranking as one of the most affected regions, second only to Asia-Pacific and Japan. These attacks, which seek to saturate online gaming servers, put the stability of gaming platforms at risk, affecting both player experience and data security.

This digital environment also faces traditional attacks such as SQL injection, with more than 700 million attacks recorded in the last 18 months. These include other persistent threats such as command injection, script leaking and server request forgery. This increase in cyberattacks highlights the need for video game companies to strengthen their security measures to protect their platforms and their users’ data.

In addition to security risks, the gaming industry is experiencing shifts in consumer trends. Rising development costs have led to a price increase for games from $60 to $70, which has fueled the popularity of subscription services. With the market now worth $11.7 billion, companies must balance growth with a solid strategy to mitigate the growing threats in the digital landscape.

Via: Akamai

Author’s note: Bots have also been used on platforms like Twitch, where many fake users come to follow the channel that is intended to be damaged. Definitely no one can rest easy, not even with the hobby of gaming.