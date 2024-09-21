The Cyber ​​Security Council concluded the activities of the “Cyber ​​Summit for Leaders”, which it organized in cooperation with the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and the UAE Government Leaders Program, with the attendance and participation of more than 180 government leaders in the country, who hold leadership positions and jobs in vital entities and sectors.

The summit, which is one of the largest and most successful events dedicated to leaders, focused on enhancing cooperation and knowledge exchange in the field of cybersecurity between all vital sectors in the country.

This summit comes as part of the UAE’s efforts to enhance its competitiveness and global leadership in the field of cybersecurity, and to support the visions of the wise leadership represented in the “We the Emirates 2031” vision, in raising the cybersecurity readiness index to place the country among the top three globally, and highlighting its pioneering role in leading global efforts in this field.

The event came as part of the Cyber ​​Security Council’s keenness to raise national awareness of cyber threats and risks, and empower participating leaders to lead a secure digital future for the UAE.

The Cyber ​​Summit for Leaders included a series of interactive discussion sessions and workshops specifically designed to develop capabilities in the field of cybersecurity, enhance the culture of awareness and resilience within institutions, identify emerging threats and challenges, and mechanisms to address them, promote innovative best practices, and collaborate and exchange knowledge among cybersecurity leaders.

Chairman of the Cyber ​​Security Council, Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, stressed the importance of the summit in enhancing cooperation and building a strong cyber security system, noting that the UAE is working hard to be at the forefront of countries facing cyber challenges, to build a safe and sustainable digital future. He pointed out that the summit sought to keep pace with the rapid developments in the field of cyber threats, adopt global best practices, anticipate future threats and challenges in the field of cyber security, and develop plans to address them.