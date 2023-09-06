In response to the technological evolution of automobiles and the emerging risks of cyber attacks, the European Commission he introduced new regulations to improve and standardize the computer security and in particular that of vehicles. These regulations, which will come into full force in 2024aim at protect not only the vehicle occupants, but also other road users to also avoid dangerous cyber attacks that exploit existing vulnerabilities on cars.

“Cybersecurity” refers to the practice of protecting computer systems, networks, data and assets from threats, unauthorized access, damage or any other type of malicious activity that may compromise the integrity, confidentiality or availability of information or digital services. This activity is vital in the digital age, where information and technology are at the heart of many personal, business and government activities.

There cyber security it is an ever-evolving challenge due to the growing complexity of cyber threats. Cybersecurity experts are constantly working to adopt new strategies and technologies to protect information and digital infrastructure from attacks and violations.

A delicate issue that also concerns cars that are increasingly equipped with computer systems for the digital management of information and the functions of the car itself.

There cyber security in cars, often called “vehicular cyber security” or “safety of connected vehicles“, is about applying cybersecurity principles and practices to modern vehicles, which increasingly incorporate advanced information technology. This has become an area of ​​increasing importance due to the increasing complexity of car control systems and the interconnection with external networks, such as the Internet.

Here are some of the top car cybersecurity concerns and considerations:

Unauthorized access: Hackers may try to gain unauthorized access to car computer systems for malicious purposes. This could allow them to control the vehicle remotely, affecting the drive, braking system or other critical functions. Network protection: Modern cars are often connected to wireless or cellular networks for purposes such as software updates, navigation and entertainment. It is important to ensure that these networks are protected from unauthorized access. Data Integrity: Data from car sensors (e.g. speed sensors, cameras, lidars) is used for autonomous driving and safety purposes. It is important to ensure the integrity and security of this data to prevent it from being manipulated by third parties. Software Updates: It is essential to ensure that car computer systems can be safely updated to fix vulnerabilities and improve functionality without compromising security. Data privacy: Modern cars collect a vast amount of data about drivers and car behavior. It is important to protect the privacy of your data and ensure that it is used appropriately. Industry collaboration: The automotive industry, regulatory authorities and cybersecurity experts work together to develop standards and guidelines to improve cybersecurity in cars. Security tests: Automakers conduct cybersecurity tests to identify and fix vulnerabilities in their vehicles. These tests often include analysis of potential risks and threats.

Car cybersecurity is a major priority to ensure the safety of car occupants and the protection of road infrastructure. Efforts are underway at the European level to develop stricter regulations and guidelines and to improve the resilience of vehicles against cyber threats.

New rules from the EU for information security on cars

Currently there are international standards, such as the UNECE regulation and it ISO/SAE 21434 standardswhich provide industry guidance on how to address cybersecurity in the automotive sector.

The new EU rules require a series of measures to ensure the safety of cars, including managing risks throughout the supply chain, detecting and responding to security breaches, and providing secure and constant software updates. These measures may require rewriting significant parts of the cars software code to prevent the threat of malware.

New European regulations will make cars look more and more like computers

However, the transition to compliance with these new regulations is not without its challenges. Automakers and companies that make car chips and software have to deal with significant investments. For example, leading companies in the sector, Continental And Boschhave revealed that a modern car can have up to 100 million lines of software code to manage all automatic and autonomous systems, which may need to be analyzed and rewritten to meet the requirements of the new regulations. These problems arise in a context where modern cars are becoming increasingly autonomous, with new features that allow vehicles to start, start, shift gears and move in autonomy.

Car cybersecurity: the industry’s reaction to the new regulations

However, as noted Thomas SchaferCEO of Volkswagen Groupcompliance with new regulations can be costly and complex, influencing automakers’ production decisions.

Eric DequiIT security expert Stellantisexpressed its support for the decision, underlining the importance of cutting-edge solutions to prevent the introduction of malware through OTA updates.

We are therefore facing a significant change for the automotive industry. We will have to wait until summer 2024 to see how auto manufacturers adapt to these new standards and what impact these changes will have on car safety and costs for consumers.

