The Cyber ​​Security Council warned of the risks and fraudulent activities that some companies may be exposed to, causing financial losses and data theft, due to negligence in implementing protection measures for sensitive data.

He called for protecting the company and its financial stability by implementing three security measures: enhancing login mechanisms using multi-factor authentication and strong passwords, ensuring that sensitive data is shared through encrypted channels, and ensuring that all sensitive data is shared completely securely through encrypted channels.

He warned that data breaches occur due to the use of weak passwords, which can expose documents and data to risk, and unauthorized access can lead to financial losses due to fraudulent activities.

He called for the use of encryption mechanisms and secure sharing practices to reduce the risk of fraud.

He also warned that sharing sensitive information in an unsecure manner could lead to data leakage, calling for the use of encrypted channels to share sensitive information.

He pointed to the data breaches of famous platforms over the past 10 years, which negatively affected more than three billion accounts, including some of the largest companies in the world.

He added that these incidents highlight the urgent need to protect sensitive documents and personal data to prevent unauthorized access and protect privacy.

He reviewed three cases of data theft incidents, the first of which involved a popular social media platform, where 533 million users were exposed to the risk of being hacked, resulting in the leakage of phone numbers.

The second case involved a popular digital music platform, where the damage resulted in the hacking of more than 100,000 accounts. The reason was the use of stolen login data. The third case involved a popular online shopping site, where the damage resulted in the leakage of 1.1 billion personal data, due to the theft of usernames and mobile phone numbers.

The Cyber ​​Security Council noted that “even the most secure websites can fall victim to data leaks,” calling for caution against breaches by strengthening information protection. Kaspersky Cyber ​​Security Company revealed in a study that it conducted that 193 million passwords were breached worldwide, and that half of the breaches occurred in less than a minute.

The results showed that a quarter of the sample included in the study had strong or “resistant” passwords that could be hacked, but only after continuous attempts.

She explained that a security breach is any incident that results in unauthorized access to computer data, applications, networks, or devices. It also results in access to information without permission, and usually occurs when the hacker is able to bypass security mechanisms.

“Technically, there is a difference between a security breach and a data breach,” she said. “A security breach is an active breach, while a data breach is when a cybercriminal gets away with information. The former is like a thief who carries out a security breach by climbing out of a window, while the latter is like a thief who picks up a wallet or laptop and takes it.”

She pointed out that confidential information has enormous value, and is often sold on the dark web. For example, names and credit card numbers can be purchased and then used for identity theft or fraud. It is no surprise that security breaches can cost companies huge amounts of money, with the average cost being around $4 million for large companies.

It is also important to distinguish between the definition of a security breach and the definition of a security incident. An incident may involve a malware infection, a DDOS attack, or an employee leaving a laptop in a taxi, but if it does not result in network access or data loss, it is not considered a security breach.

How to protect against security breaches

Kaspersky said that while no one is immune to data breaches, good computer security habits can make you less vulnerable and can help you survive breaches with less downtime.

I have identified 10 tips to prevent hackers from breaching your personal security on computers and other devices.

• Use strong passwords, combining random sequences of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols.

• Use different passwords for each account. If you use the same password, hackers will be able to access all your other accounts after gaining access to one account. However, if you use different passwords for each account, only one account will be at risk.

• Close accounts you don’t use instead of letting them fall into disrepair.

• Make sure to change your passwords regularly.

• If you are disposing of a computer, properly erase the old hard drive.

• Back up your files.

• Make sure your phone is secure, use a screen lock and update your phone’s software regularly.

• Make sure to secure your computer and other devices with antivirus and antimalware software.

• Be careful where you click, spam emails that include links to websites may be phishing attempts.

• When you access your accounts, make sure you use the secure HTTPS protocol and not just HTTP.