The Cyber ​​Security Council has warned individuals against fake accounts, bogus prizes, charity scams, and other social media hoaxes, urging them to look for the verification mark to ensure real accounts, avoid sharing personal or financial information with untrusted sources, and report harmful and suspicious behavior on social media platforms.

Social engineering crimes have increased in recent years, according to what is being monitored by the relevant authorities. Police agencies have monitored various advanced methods used by fraudsters to phish and obtain individuals’ personal information, including fake pages, fake prizes, and fraudulent messages via social media programs and websites, as well as impersonating and imitating brands and trusted establishments’ websites, with the aim of stealing personal information such as usernames, passwords, credit card numbers, etc., which causes many problems for the user who must quickly report to the police to track down the fraudsters and arrest them as soon as possible.

The Cyber ​​Security Council advised individuals to protect themselves from social engineering fraud attempts by not trusting the other party online, and to follow security policies and procedures and not to bypass them under any circumstances.

He called on individuals to never be curious online, and to make sure that nothing is distributed to individuals for free, and he also called on them not to disclose confidential information or click on suspicious links.

For its part, Abu Dhabi Police warned against suspicious fake links via social media or email and not to publish or circulate them to others, calling on the public not to deal with messages containing suspicious and unknown electronic links that reach their phones or via email to avoid falling victim to cybercrimes, especially those that request filling in personal data to win cash prizes or to obtain a job or win recharge cards, and deceive the recipient into believing that they are issued by telecommunications companies, recruitment companies, commercial institutions, or even ministries or national institutions and others.

Abu Dhabi Police explained that the owners of suspicious websites create fake links on social media sites and use fake names to trap victims, steal their accounts, obtain their private data, and then threaten them to pay sums of money.

Abu Dhabi Police has detected advanced methods used by fraudsters, including imitating trademarks with the aim of stealing personal information.