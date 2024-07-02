The UAE Government Cyber ​​Security Council has warned individuals against sharing three sensitive personal information via public forums or social media: address, phone number, and financial information, urging users to protect their data from unauthorized access and to set privacy settings on all platforms.

The Council provided a set of tips for sharing content online, including using secure channels to share confidential data, avoiding using public networks to conduct transactions that include personal and financial data, updating anti-virus software on an ongoing basis, activating automatic updates for the operating system and all programs, avoiding clicking on suspicious links or downloading unreliable attachments, and not using the same password for multiple accounts, to reduce the risk of any of them being hacked.

The Council stressed that by staying informed and adopting safe sharing practices, users can protect their personal information and maintain their privacy in the digital age.

The Council warned individuals against electronic fraud, and to avoid clicking on suspicious links, calling for adjusting privacy settings on social media accounts, to control who can see the information.

The Council stressed that there are four main reasons for the importance of sharing secure content: protecting sensitive information, maintaining privacy, protecting reputation, and preventing financial losses.

The Council called for attention to the importance of protecting privacy, as sharing data in an unsafe manner can lead to serious violations, calling on individuals to be vigilant and learn about ways to keep their personal information safe online.

He also advised keeping data confidential when sharing content online by following these tips: think before sharing your personal information, verify the recipient’s identity, use encrypted applications, keep sensitive information confidential, and respect intellectual property rights.

In a related context, the Cyber ​​Security Council stressed the importance of taking precautions when sharing data via portable storage media, by strengthening passwords, encrypting data, keeping regular backups, and storing storage media when not in use, noting that a recent study revealed a global cyberattack campaign targeting organizations in the public and private sectors, where cybercriminals exploited contaminated portable disks (USB) to launch these attacks.

Last March, the Cyber ​​Security Council launched an awareness campaign targeting government and private institutions and all members of society, under the title “National Cyber ​​Security Campaign: A Year of Digital Awareness and Education.” The campaign seeks to raise awareness of the dangers of cyberspace and the various ways to protect against cyber attacks. It also calls for the importance of taking precautions to avoid falling victim to phishing and electronic fraud attacks, which use technology to deceive digital users to obtain their personal information and data.

