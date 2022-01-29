Cyber ​​security The Pegasus program, which spy on Finnish diplomats, first did good and then terribly bad around the world.

New data shows the anti-espionage program was an important tool in Israel’s foreign policy, but it has now been sold so widely that the United States was frightened.

Your your information is no longer yours. On Friday, January 28, to Finland as well the State Department said diplomats spy on a Pegasus malware used by several countries.

On the same day, The New York Times Magazine published giant article after a year of work from the backgrounds of Pegasus.

The revelations are a continuation of last July’s data, released by the charity Forbidden Stories in collaboration with twenty media outlets, including The Guardian and The Washington Post. That’s when it was revealedthat the program had spied on hundreds of business leaders, researchers, government officials, presidents and prime ministers, for example.

So Finnish diplomats are not alone in their worries. In recent years, Pegasus has been spying on almost anyone and anywhere.

The telephone numbers of French President Emmanuel Macron and fourteen board members were found in potential targets of the Pegasus malware last July.

All began when Israeli entrepreneurs Shalev Hulio and Omri Lavi founded CommuniTake, which provided its customers with technical support for mobile phone issues. Assistance was provided through a program where they were allowed to take control of their phone remotely with the permission of their customers to solve the problem.

Worked in the Israeli intelligence service Niv Karmi joined and the trio’s new NSO company changed the program. Now it could intercept the communication before it is encrypted without the user’s knowledge and permission.

In The 2011 program was renamed Pegasus and it was soon decided that it would be sold only with the permission of Israel and only to the governments of various countries.

Pegasus gets so-called administrator rights to the phone, which are more extensive than the user of the device itself.

It can be used to decrypt messages, photos and emails, record calls, secretly activate microphones and cameras, and track user movement.

Drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was arrested through the Pegasus program. The photo is from January 2016.

At first The sale of Pegasus to Mexico was led by a drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmanin arrest. Sales to Europe helped crush the pedophile circle, which had members from more than 40 countries. Some acts of terrorism are also said to have been prevented.

Israel sold more and more of the program, and authoritarian regimes began to misuse it, as expected. Mexico, Hungary, Poland and India used the program against their own citizens such as journalists, the opposition and activists. On Friday The Guardian saidthat Hungarian journalists spying on the Pegasus program are suing both the state and the Israeli UFO.

NSO sales with the special permission of Israel also went to the Arab countries. Saudi Arabia spy on female activists and Jamal Khashoggin related parties. A Saudi special unit assassinated Khashogg in Istanbul, Turkey, while visiting a consulate in Saudi Arabia.

An Israeli newspaper Haaretz statesin Saudi Arabia crown prince Muhammad Bin Salman however, received further permission to use Pegasus from the then Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin of Netanyahu.

But Israel was pleased that the sale of Pegasus helped the country gain official recognition and diplomatic relations with several Arab countries after decades of hatred.

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Muhammad Bin Salman, in September 2016.

Stateside The CIA bought Pegasus, for example, to help Dijibouti in the war on terror. Dijibouti used the program to look for dissidents who were tortured and journalists who were passed on to court.

The U.S. Federal Criminal Police (FBI) also bought Pegasus in 2019 and is considering using it to control its own citizens. At the sales event, NSO showed, according to its sales brochures, how the program makes “every item from a smartphone to an intelligence gold mine”.

It demonstrates the effectiveness of the Phantom version of Pegasus by infiltrating a phone in the United States via Facebook, The New York Times reports. The deals were made, and after the sub-license, the NSO had already received a fifth from the FBImillion euros.

Allegedly, the FBI would not have used the program to control its citizens. In the summer of 2021, after negotiations between the Department of Justice and the FBI, the use of the program was found to be illegal, and a couple of months ago in November 2021, the United States banned an NSO company. to the sanctions list.

NSOs are no longer allowed to buy the Dell computers they need so far, or Amazon’s cloud services, for example. The U.S. sanctions list can also scare off potential customers.

“When an attack on an NSO is attacked, our blue and white flag is attacked,” Director of National Cyber ​​Security in Israel Yigal Unna said this month.

The effectiveness of an anti-spyware program may suffer as a result of the U.S. decision and, of course, the attempt to upgrade several programs to be Pegasus-resistant. The lawsuits brought by Apple and Facebook against the NSO Group, for example, are adding to the pressure.

But your information will continue to be yours. There are other effective spyware and cyber attack programs.

And more is being developed.