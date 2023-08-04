Cyber ​​Security | Fraudsters are now fishing for online banking credentials in the name of the Suomi.fi service and Osuuspanki

A scam message circulating in the name of the Suomi.fi service is fishing for domain names by leading the user to a fake login page.

Transport- and the Finnish Communications Regulatory Authority Traficom warns of fraudulent messages sent in the name of the Suomi.fi service and Osuuspanki.

For example, a fraudulent message circulating in the name of the Suomi.fi service urges you to read the message immediately. The e-mail claims that due to security reasons or a technical error, the message can only be read by logging into another service, says Traficom.

Some of the messages have also included the Finnish lion, the purpose of which was to increase the credibility of the message. The link in the messages leads to a fake login page, where the bank credentials entered end up with criminals, Traficom says in the release.

“The easiest way to recognize scam messages is that behind the link in the message they ask for bank credentials or ask for credit card information. Do not log in to anything via a link sent via text message,” reminds the special expert of Traficom’s Cyber ​​Security Center Yuha Tretyakov in the bulletin.

You should only log in to the services via official websites or applications, the agency reminds.

If you get scammed, contact your bank immediately. The victim of a crime should also report a crime to the police.